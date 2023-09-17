CUMBERLAND — Unlike most people, Hannah Smith can’t be oblivious to proteins that naturally occur in grains.
Because of a genetic autoimmune disease, something as seemingly innocent as conventional birthday cake can be lethal for her.
“The slightest crumb can make me sick,” said Smith, 27, a 2014 Allegany High School graduate and Bel Air resident.
She has to scrutinize ingredients in everyday products, which range from shampoo and toothpaste to cereal.
“Everything I put on or in my body I have to check,” Smith said and added there’s no medication to treat celiac disease. “The only solution is a strict gluten-free life.”
But she doesn’t let her illness define her.
Instead, Smith works to explain the disease to others, especially children, because when they understand why someone is different, they can replace isolation with inclusion.
“Anybody could have celiac (disease),” she said.
“It’s so under diagnosed ... especially in rural areas,” Smith said. “I want to promote awareness.”
The disease
Celiac disease is a digestive problem “that hurts your small intestine (and) stops your body from taking in nutrients from food,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Symptoms vary, and can include chronic diarrhea or constipation, weight loss, gas, unexplained low blood count that causes fatigue, a numb feeling in the legs, infertility, and a change in tooth color or loss of their enamel.
“Celiac disease can be painful,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine’s website. Common symptoms include stomach bloating, muscle cramps, joints that ache and skin rash.
“You may have celiac disease but not have any symptoms,” according to the website. “But you may still be at risk for problems of the disease.”
Celiac symptoms might look like other health problems.
“Always see your health care provider to be sure,” the website states.
According to the Celiac Disease Center at Columbia University, people with celiac disease experience an immune reaction to gluten — a term for a protein component of wheat, and similar proteins in barley and rye.
“The immune system goes on high alert,” the center’s website states. “It attacks and damages the small intestine. The nature of this immune response is not an allergic reaction but a delayed type immune response.”
Over the past few decades, the incidence of celiac disease has steadily increased.
“Celiac disease is actually common and thought to affect one in 100 people worldwide, which makes it more prevalent than peanut allergy,” the website states. “However, many individuals with celiac disease remain undiagnosed.”
The diagnosis
At age 16, Smith had been seriously sick for two years with symptoms including vomiting.
She was examined by multiple doctors and eventually scheduled for surgery to remove her thyroid.
“I was constantly losing weight ... had joint pain, fatigue,” she said.
“I was so frustrated,” Smith said and added her parents’ support helped her stay strong.
But at the suggestion of a relative, she underwent testing for and was diagnosed with celiac disease.
According to the Mayo Clinic, blood tests can help diagnose celiac disease.
“Serology testing looks for antibodies in your blood. Elevated levels of certain antibody proteins indicate an immune reaction to gluten,” the clinic’s website states.
Genetic testing for human leukocyte antigens can be used to rule out celiac disease.
“It’s important to be tested for celiac disease before trying a gluten-free diet,” the website states. “Eliminating gluten from your diet might make the results of blood tests appear in the standard range.”
If blood work indicates celiac disease, additional tests, including endoscopy, which uses a tiny camera inserted through the mouth and enables a practitioner to view and collect a tissue sample from the small intestine, might be ordered.
‘Landmark case’
Smith, a 2019 University of Maryland, College Park, graduate, in a 2020 lawsuit said the school violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 by repeatedly serving her food with gluten.
Prior to her attendance at the school, she and her father Larry Smith met with officials for UMD’s dining program and were assured they would accommodate her disease.
But that didn’t happen, and Hannah Smith became violently sick and hospitalized, her father said.
After 15 hours of violent vomiting, his daughter’s ribs were broken, and blood vessels in her eyes burst, he said.
Larry Smith said his daughter fought for the “landmark case,” which was ultimately settled out of court, to make colleges and universities across the country safe for people with celiac disease and food allergies.
“She’s about positivity,” Larry Smith said and added he and his wife Nancy, a retired South Penn Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher, “couldn’t be more proud” of their daughter.
“She raised awareness and thousands of people reached out to her,” said Larry Smith, former assistant principal at Hancock Middle/High School.
“That took a lot of courage ... she made history and it’s continuing to have a positive effect,” he said. “It’s just inspiring.”
Today, Hannah Smith is an advocate for people with celiac disease and works to promote the Allergen Disclosure In Non-food Articles Act to require drugs that contain ingredients including gluten to be labeled.
“I love politics,” she said and talked of her campaign work in Western Maryland and a recent trip to Capitol Hill. “You can so easily and quickly help people.”
Silly Yak
A few years ago, Hannah Smith began writing children’s books about celiac disease.
She created digital art for the books, which include “The Silly Yak Who Had Celiac” and “Quack, Quack, Celiac” and are sold around the world including roughly 20% in Canada.
Her books can be found locally at The Book Center and Gallery 301 in Cumberland, and the Penn Alps Restaurant & Craft Shop in Grantsville, as well as on Amazon and Barnes & Noble websites.
“It has bloomed into such an awesome experience,” Hannah Smith said of creating the books. “I wasn’t expecting it to go global but it did.”
Smith is also founder of the nonprofit Western Maryland Literacy Initiative and regularly builds and donates Little Free Libraries and food pantries in the area.
Her goal for the project is to make books more accessible and food more readily-available to impoverished people in the community.
“Nobody should ever feel like a book or a meal is out of reach for them,” Hannah Smith said. “If I can contribute ... that means the world to me.”
Kids understand
Cindy Smith, who is not related to Hannah Smith, is mom to Ava, 13, and Lilah, 9.
The girls have celiac disease.
“They were both diagnosed at (age) 2,” Cindy Smith said and added the children “get very ill” if they consume gluten.
“It changes your life,” she said of cooking gluten-free meals at home. “You have to become a planner.”
Last year, the family moved from Pittsburgh to a home across the street from Hannah Smith.
When Hannah saw her new neighbors, she placed several books including “The Silly Yak” in a Little Free Library in her yard.
Lilah came home with the book, her mom said.
“She was just super excited ... she felt included,” Cindy Smith said.
“She actually took the book into school,” she said. “It’s so nice to know that people are willing to embrace her differences and learn.”
Lilah said the book explains her disease so she doesn’t have to.
“With the book, people can learn about what I have and was born with without me having to tell them all about celiac disease,” Lilah said. “Now the book is at my school so all the kids will understand.”
