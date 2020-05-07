Local Board of Elections discusses voting protocols

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Elections discussed operating protocols for the June 2 primary election during its Wednesday morning meeting.
“The primary election will be conducted primarily by mail with one in-person vote center for those who are unable to vote through mail,” said Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator. “We are encouraging all voters to vote by mail if you can.”
The state sent ballots to registered voters with a postage-paid return envelope on April 30, and they were to begin arriving last Saturday.
Beginning May 21, there will be a ballot dropbox set up in front of the County Office Complex at 701 Kelly Road.
Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, the voter registration deadline to vote in the primary election has been moved to May 27.
The county is looking to hire election judges and people to canvas the election. In normal election years, chief judges are paid $225 for the day; however, due to the increased risk associated with the upcoming election, the board agreed to up the pay to $300 for the day for all judges.
“I believe that $75 extra for them going through this difficult time ... the fact that they are willing to do this is worth it,” said board member John Stakem.
Board members also agreed to pay canvassers $15 an hour for the primary election.
To check voter registration status, visit www.elections.maryland.gov and click on “Look up your Voter Info” or call 800-222-8683.
