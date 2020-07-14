Piedmont leaders to meet Wednesday
PIEDMONT, W.Va. — Piedmont town leaders will meet July 15 at Kelly-Mansfield Post 52, American Legion.
Mayor Paula Boggs will lead the meeting, which will include a police report. Discussion of the town's water and sewer service is among the unfinished business.
Garrett commissioners cancel meeting
OAKLAND — The Garrett Board of County Commissioners meeting scheduled for July 21 has been canceled.
The commissioners will next meet at 4 p.m. Aug. 3.
Church holding drive-thru dinner
LAVALE — Christ Lutheran Church, 1222 Vocke Road, LaVale, will sponsor a drive-thru, carry-out dinner in front of the church July 18 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Motorcycle group to meet Aug. 7
CRESAPTOWN — The Cresaptown Eagle Riders motorcycle group will meet Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2883, McMullen Highway.
