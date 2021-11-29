CUMBERLAND — “Take a book, share a book” is the motto behind the new Little Free Library in Cumberland’s North End.
Jo Ann and Doug Moulden, owners of Allegany Liquors and Joe’s Viaduct Restaurant at 301 N. Centre St., decided last month to install the neighborhood book exchange in front of their business.
A nonprofit organization based in Wisconsin, Little Free Library’s mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers and expanding book access.
“People love it,” said Jo Ann Moulden. “You see them coming by with a book. It’s great because you can keep the book or you can drop one off.”
Moulden got the idea for the little library while visiting a friend in Pittsburgh. “She had done it at her home,” Moulden said.
“My daughter Makaila is an avid reader,” Moulden said. “She has a stack of books at her house that she doesn’t want anymore, so I thought this would work well.”
Doug Moulden built the library cabinet and shelves with spare wood at their home.
“A lot of people put these at their homes, but I live out in the country where there is not a lot of foot traffic,” Jo Ann Moulden said. “So I figured (our North End business) will be the better bet. We have surveillance cameras so I can keep an eye on it to make sure it does not get vandalized.
“So we put it up. At first, I put in my books, my daughter’s books. We also put children’s books in because we have a lot of children coming by. Then I noticed people coming in and taking one or putting their own books in. That is what you are supposed to do. It’s take a book, leave a book ... or just keep it. You don’t have to bring it back.”
Jo Ann, Doug and Makaila decided to personalize the library after their pet dog, who is named after a famous singer.
“We named our library Stevie Nyx. ... We have a poodle, which was my daughter’s and she named it. A friend is engraving, ‘Stevie Nyx Little Free Library,’ on a little plaque and we’ll put it above it.”
Anyone wishing to house a Little Free Library can visit the organization’s website, littlefreelibrary.org, to learn the process.
