Local business reorients around deep cleaning

CUMBERLAND — When it comes to deep cleaning a home or business to disinfect and remove pathogens, it’s mostly about what you clean rather than the product you use, although the product is important, too.
For ServiceMaster of Allegany County, which has had to gear its business around preventative and post-exposure cleaning, it’s important to focus on high-touch points.
“Preventative cleaning, which is going in and disinfecting, let’s say an office space, for instance, people are having us come in and do a deep cleaning — high touch points, doorknobs, phones, desks, flat surfaces, anything where people are,” said Jeremy Bender, owner and general manager. “We’re going through and we’re physically wiping down those areas and using a product that is approved by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency). The idea there is to help to decontaminate and keep things as clean as possible.
“There’s also a post-exposure cleaning, which is where there’s been a suspected case where there’s been a pathogen introduced into the circulation,” Bender said. “That one is more of the heavy detail process, and there, we’re following protocols that are directly given to us by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and that entails going through and wiping everything down like it’s a hospital room. We’re wiping down the walls, we’re wiping down the floors, we’re going through and cleaning all the contents in the room.”
The CDC recommends, should a person be suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, facilities that do not house people overnight like schools, offices and daycare centers “close off areas visited by the ill persons. Open outside doors and windows and use ventilating fans to increase air circulation in the area. Wait 24 hours or as long as practical before beginning cleaning and disinfection.” Shared areas and electronic equipment should be cleaned.
For facilities that house people overnight, the CDC recommends additional measures, including “focusing on cleaning and disinfecting common areas where staff/others providing services may come into contact with ill persons but reducing cleaning and disinfection of bedrooms/bathrooms used by ill persons to as-needed.”
Hard surfaces should be first cleaned with soap and water before being disinfected, most EPA approved household disinfectants should do the trick and a diluted solution of bleach (5 tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water) should work, too. For soft surfaces, the CDC says to launder them at the “warmest appropriate water setting” and to dry completely.
“Our technicians are wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), they’re wearing suits, gloves, full-face respirators, we’re covered head to toe because we’re trying to protect our employees as much as anything,” Bender said. “I’ve heard people say that they’re going in and spraying stuff down, and to us, the most effective way is to physically wipe it down because you’re physically removing any dirt, things like that that are also on the surfaces, as well.”
So far, the group has done some post-exposure cleaning for local businesses, he said; however, most of what they’ve been asked to do is preventative cleaning. While they can do residential work, all things considered, it makes sense to Bender to give advice to callers instead.
“There’s always the concern every time I send one of my technicians to one of these post-exposure situations. Even though they’ve all been trained in proper use of PPE. It’s part of what we do. The nice thing about it is we’re used to being in situations that aren’t always that great. If it’s mold, we do trauma cleaning after crime scenes. Just the extra stuff that comes along with what’s going on in the world right now, and the thought of exposing people to that, it makes you a little it nervous,” said Bender. “We’re also proud to help people out. It’s a good feeling to walk out of a room and say ‘you can go back in there now.’”
