LAVALE — Big-box retailers across the region have adjusted their approaches to Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year, in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by starting sales early.
Rather than their traditional day of bargains, Walmart elected to hold a month-long series of sales throughout November. Customers can also use online ordering for contact-free curbside pickup, per a release from the retailer.
“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said in the release.
Walmart has stores locally in LaVale, Oakland, and Keyser, West Virginia.
A spokesperson for the chain said that the safety measures enacted early in the pandemic will remain in effect for the holiday shopping rush, including requiring mask-wearing, regular sanitization, and health screenings and temperature checks for employees, among other measures.
Though Gov. Larry Hogan ordered last week that all retailers across the state must limit their capacity to 50%, Walmart has limited capacity in all of its stores to 20% since early April. Customers are counted as they enter and exit the store.
Kohl’s, which has a store in LaVale, similarly chose to begin offering sales ahead of the holiday and shopping day, and as of Sunday offered Black Friday prices on certain items both online and in its stores.
In addition to spanning sales out over a longer period of time, a spokesperson said, displays have been removed from the aisles in their stores to provide more space and therefore better accommodate social distancing. In addition to a daily review of health guidelines and screenings for employees before their shifts start, an employee is also designated to stand at the front of the store and greet customers, monitor how many are in the store at a given time and sanitize carts.
Big Lots, which has a store in Cumberland, also elected nationally to start offering sale prices ahead of time. A spokesperson for the chain said employees are required to wash their hands every 20 minutes and cleaning in stores has increased. Contact-free curbside pickup for orders is also available for purchases made online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.