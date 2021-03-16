OAKLAND — Garrett County’s Larry Roby continues to lead the online Favorite Chef competition, competing for a chance to win $50,000 and a two-page spread in the popular Bon Appétit magazine.
So far, the private executive chef’s lead has proven insurmountable to other chefs in the group stage. Roby took first place in the first round of cuts and kept it through the second and third.
Now he is first in the whittled down group of five, prior to the next part of the competition. Voting for group winners ends Thursday at 9 p.m.
“Up until a certain point all of the votes are cumulative, then when it gets to the end they’ll reset them,” said Roby. “I’ve got a phenomenal following of generous people.”
Voting in the competition breaks down into two votes. There are free votes, which can be done daily. As well, there are paid “Hero Votes,” of which a portion of proceeds go to charity.
Overall, a portion of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Feeding America, an organization with a goal of combatting domestic food insecurity.
The 40-plus year veteran chef, who has run Rent-A-Chef at Deep Creek Lake for 20 years, has a plethora of experience to draw from.
Roby started cooking as a child with his grandma and worked as a teenager at the former Mr. Ed’s Drive-In in South Cumberland. He then traveled around, learning the restaurant business under many chefs, including two master chefs, before eventually coming home.
As for what he would do with the money, Roby can think of a few things.
“They asked what I would do with the money. I said, I would use it to move my food production business forward,” said Roby, who also plans to use the money to help the Wounded Warrior Project and KW Cares, a disaster relief organization.
The chef already has one sauce out called “Chef Larry Lee’s Too Thick To Squeeze, The BBQ Dipping Sauce.” He has a seasoning on the way called “Rub It Your Way, a Cajun seasoning.”
“The reason why it’s too thick to squeeze, you’ve got to cut the tip off the bottle for my sauce to come out,” said Roby.
More information on the competition can be found at https://favchef.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.