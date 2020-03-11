KEYSER, W.Va. — Some local colleges are temporarily suspending or altering their operations as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, West Virginia University announced in a press release that it would temporarily be suspending in-person classes following spring break, scheduled March 14-22. The university will "offer online class instruction or other alternative learning options beginning March 30 as it continues to monitor the threat of novel coronavirus," the release states, and online classes will continue as normal.
Contacted Wednesday afternoon, WVU Potomac State College spokeswoman Rene Trezise confirmed that the closure will affect students at the Keyser college. Trezise also said dormitories on campus will be closed during that time. University system officials are still trying to decide what to do with student athletes who were going to remain on campus during the break and how the changes will affect games and travel, she said.
Potomac State had 1,170 students enrolled at the start of spring semester, Trezise said, 230 of whom are high school students taking college classes on their own campuses. Those ACCESS classes will continue as scheduled, she said. Approximately 400 students live in the campus' residence halls.
Trezise said it was unclear whether they would have to extend these measures through the rest of the semester.
“Right now we can only say what we know,” she told the Times-News. “It’s a really fluid situation, really changing by the hour. There’s just so many moving parts in all this.”
There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.
Allegany College of Maryland, currently on spring break, announced Wednesday afternoon that it would be extending the scheduled time off by two days.
"In keeping with public health guidance regarding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, Allegany College of Maryland (ACM) will extend spring break through Tuesday, March 17," according to a Wednesday afternoon statement issued by the college. "Classes will resume on campus on Wednesday, March 18."
Non-credit classes through the ACM Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development will continue as scheduled at this time, according to the release, and other college and community events will go on as planned.
Frostburg State University announced Tuesday that following spring break next week "all classes, where possible, will shift to online instruction — no face-to-face classes — until at least April 6." The campus will remain open, but students will be permitted to stay at home if desired.
Garrett College in McHenry could not immediately be reached for comment regarding whether they will be taking similar measures. Per their website, the campus will be on spring break March 16-23.
