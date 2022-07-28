CUMBERLAND — COVID-19 case rates have increased in the past week in Allegany County, which topped the state’s seven-day metrics Thursday.
According to the Maryland Department of Health, the daily COVID-19 case rate was 9.97% statewide, 17.33% in Allegany County, 17.72% in Garrett County and 16.46% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 26.7 statewide, 44.23 in Allegany County and highest in the state, 23.63 in Garrett County and 26.86 in Washington County.
Across Maryland, there were 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths and nine more hospitalizations reported Thursday morning.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed Allegany and Garrett counties each as having 33.3% more new hospital admissions of confirmed COVID-19 patients Monday than the prior week.
The CDC reported 56.3% of Allegany County and 51.7% of Garrett County residents were fully vaccinated against the disease, which were significantly lower rates than much of the state.
The Allegany County Health Department offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds, 11400 Moss Avenue, from 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
To learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations in Allegany County, call 240-650-3999, or visit health.maryland.gov/allegany, or covidlink.maryland.gov.
COVID-19 testing in Garrett County is held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. To register, call 301-334-7697.
The Garrett County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations via appointment and walk-ins are welcome. Learn more at garretthealth.org, or call 301-334-7777.
Testing, vaccinations, and treatment for COVID-19 are also widely available through primary care providers, pharmacies and other health care facilities.
