CUMBERLAND, Md. — For nearly three weeks, COVID-19 case rates per county in Maryland have been unavailable.
On Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Health’s data dashboard reported 4,072 new COVID-19 cases, and 73 additional hospitalizations — which makes 1,465 total — across the state in the past 24 hours.
However, “MDH continues to work to reinstate the full COVID-19 dataset and will resume reporting more surveillance information, including deaths and numbers by (county) as soon as possible,” the dashboard stated.
Last week, health department officials in Allegany and Garrett counties said they only know their own COVID-19 testing statistics, and don’t have access to data collected by facilities including primary care providers.
“We depend on MDH, who receives all data through the (National Electronic Disease Surveillance System),” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via email Friday.
Meanwhile, MDH hasn’t provided county-level statistics, and it’s unclear where that information is.
On Friday, the Cumberland Times-News asked the CDC if it has COVID-19 information including daily new county case rates and, “where is the data?”
At that time, Kristen Nordlund of CDC public affairs emailed, “We’re still working on an answer.”
As of Wednesday evening, the CDC hadn’t provided any additional information, and only partial data was listed on its online COVID-19 tracker for Allegany and Garrett counties.
According to the website, Allegany County had a 13.98% positivity rate, and 55.7% of residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated against the virus.
In Garrett County, the COVID-19 positive rate was 12.81%, and 50.2% of residents ages 5 and older were fully vaccinated.
1 million COVID-19 tests
According to a press release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, Maryland has conducted more than 1 million free COVID-19 tests for students and staff across the state since the beginning of the academic year.
“After enduring nearly a year of distance learning, we owe it to our Maryland students to do everything we can to help keep them safely in the classroom,” Hogan said via the release. “We all want to keep our kids safe, and this critical testing program is helping us do so.”
For the 2021-2022 academic year, all school systems and non-public schools had the option of enrolling in diagnostic screening, regular surveillance testing, or both, the release stated.
“These COVID-19 testing programs are voluntary and subject to enrollment and signed permission from parents,” it stated.
COVID-19 in ACPS buildings
From Dec. 17 to 22, Allegany High, Fort Hill High, Mountain Ridge High and Mount Savage schools remained on the MDH school-wide COVID-19 outbreak list.
George's Creek Elementary and Washington Middle schools each met the state’s definition of a cohort outbreak.
Allegany County Public Schools had five staff members and 76 students reported positive for COVID-19, and four staff members and 118 students were identified as a close contact to a positive person and required to be quarantined.
‘The most important precautions’
The Allegany County Health Department and MDH Wednesday urged the public to get tested for COVID-19 prior to hosting or attending holiday gatherings this season.
“As we move further into the holidays and winter season continues, getting vaccinated, boosted and tested are the most important precautions Marylanders can take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and the delta and omicron variants,” MDH Secretary Dennis Schrader said via press release.
Local COVID-19 testing, vaccinations
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available at the Allegany County Fairgrounds 2 to 7 p.m. Mondays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. The testing clinic will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Register online for COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/0511621369, or call the COVID-19 call center at 240-650-3999.
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also widely available in the community at local pharmacies, urgent care clinics, and some primary care providers.
