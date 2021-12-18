CUMBERLAND, Md. — Attempts to understand local COVID-19 spread met with layers of government finger-pointing Friday.
Health officials at county, state and federal levels did not provide requested data.
While the Maryland Department of Health still won’t say whether “cyberattack” is a correct description of what damaged its ability to report COVID-19 cases across the state for the past two weeks and counting, the department said it created a new web page, “Updates: Investigation of Maryland Department of Health Network Security Incident.”
The site lists general information about the disruption to some MDH operations, and states the purpose of the page “is to keep Marylanders informed on the progress we are making in our response to the incident.”
Meanwhile, local health departments say they rely on the state for daily COVID-19 case data for their jurisdictions, yet the state can’t provide those numbers and won’t specify a reason.
Friday, the Cumberland Times-News asked MDH for direct answers to the following:
• When will coronavirus.maryland.gov be updated?
• What is the cause of the server outage?
• Is a cyberattack the reason for the server outage?
• Is MDH collecting daily new COVID-19 cases, rates and deaths per county?
• Is MDH providing daily COVID-19 local cases, rates and deaths to county health departments?
In response, MDH pointed to its new web page, which doesn’t answer any of those questions, but states “follow @MDHealthDept on Twitter for real-time” updates and information.
The “Investigation” page also states “there continues to be no evidence” that any data was compromised, and “we are working closely with both federal and state law enforcement agencies to determine the cause of the incident.”
And, “at this time, our vaccine, hospitalization, and congregate and school outbreak data reports hosted on coronavirus.maryland.gov are up to date,” the new webpage states. “Other COVID-19 surveillance data — including cases and deaths — will be updated as soon as possible.”
Where is the data now?
Local health department officials said they have limited information that pertains to daily COVID-19 case rates.
“Our data will not be correct because we only receive a small portion of this data locally,” Garrett County Health Officer Bob Stephens said via email Friday.
“We depend on MDH, who receives all data through the (National Electronic Disease Surveillance System),” he said. “We update our website with the most current data as it is received.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, “by encouraging the use of and helping to support standards-based public health surveillance systems, NEDSS helps public health agencies accept electronic data exchanges from healthcare systems and enables health departments to create and send standards-based case notifications to CDC for (National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System.)”
“N/A” was listed for categories including COVID-19 case rates, percent positivity and deaths for Allegany and Garrett counties on the CDC’s data tracker Friday.
The CDC did not respond to Times-News questions, including “where is the data” by Friday evening.
Allegany County Health Department spokesperson Brenda Caldwell said ACHD “maintains data on case counts and vaccination rates for individuals who are tested or vaccinated through the local health department and from local providers who opt to report their data through us to MDH.”
However, not all local providers report their numbers to ACHD, she said via email.
“So the local health department data alone does not provide a complete and accurate representation of the status of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in Allegany County,” Caldwell said.
Providers can report their data directly to MDH or to the local health department, she said.
If they report it to the state, "providers use the same state network used by ACHD to upload the data,” Caldwell said.
Because of the state’s network problems, “neither ACHD nor other county providers can upload data to the state, and subsequently, ACHD cannot obtain complete COVID-19 case and death figures from MDH to report at this time,” she said.
“Vaccination data continue to be updated as usual by MDH, because that data is reported through a cloud-based system called Prep-Mod which is not connected to the MDH network, so we continue to report those figures in our regular press releases,” Caldwell said. “Once the network issues are resolved and we can again receive updated data for Allegany County from MDH, we will resume providing that information to the public as we usually do.”
Make available all staffed beds
On Wednesday, state health officials issued a new directive ordering hospitals to undertake the following actions upon reaching certain state COVID-19 hospitalizations:
• At 1,200, make available all staffed bed capacity and reduce scheduling non-urgent medical surgeries that would result in an overnight stay; and
• At 1,500, hospitals are directed to implement their pandemic plans.
Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” he said via press release. “The vast majority of these hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients, who remain at grave risk of serious infection, severe illness, and death.”
Based on preliminary data, omicron is believed to be “far more transmissible than previous variants, and it is anticipated to rapidly overtake delta” as the main driver of new cases, Hogan said.
Initial studies indicate that higher levels of immunity from booster shots provide more protection, he said.
“If you are unvaccinated, get vaccinated,” Hogan said. “If you are vaccinated, get your booster shot.”
‘We are overwhelmed with volume’
Mark Boucot, president and chief executive officer of Garrett Regional Medical Center and Potomac Valley Hospital, said “the hospitals are both full,” via text message Friday.
“PVH was at 110% occupancy last night,” he said.
“The severe nursing shortage has made it really difficult to staff the hospitals,” Boucot said. “The staffing shortage has caused the larger hospitals to close beds, dramatically reducing our ability to transfer patients out. However, both my hospitals are committed to remaining open and not diverting patients or they’ll have nowhere else to go.”
Christian Brooks, PVH senior public relations and marketing strategist, said the hospital currently had four COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday with no available beds.
“We are currently running a five-bed overflow unit,” she said via email.
“PVH staff has been tremendously flexible in working in multiple areas and helping handle the overflow,” Brooks said. “For the last 18 months, we’ve been proactively training staff to be functional in multiple departments to be able to handle these surges. We are overwhelmed with volume and doing the best we can to handle the needs of the community.”
PVH has a roughly 30% vacancy rate in nursing, she said.
“We are covering most of them with travelers,” Brooks said. “WVU Medicine has had an in-house travel staffing agency for a few years already and we utilize them as well as external traveling companies.”
Kimi-Scott McGreevy is GRMC’s assistant vice president of marketing and development.
GRMC had seven COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, she said.
“We did have 12 earlier in the week,” McGreevy said via email. “Our numbers have been this high or slightly higher before this, during last winter’s surge, but it varies frequently and has throughout the pandemic. Right now we are seeing a post-Thanksgiving spike and more cases of unvaccinated people needing to be hospitalized.”
Local COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on hospital staff, she said.
“We continue to experience higher-than-normal inpatient volumes as well as higher volumes in our emergency department, where COVID patients come seeking monoclonal antibody infusion treatments,” McGreevy said. “Like most other hospitals throughout the country, our staff is working overtime, and we are dealing with workforce shortages in all areas. It’s a very hard time to work in healthcare.”
UPMC Western Maryland would not provide its current number of COVID-19 cases, and instead gave the following via email Friday:
“In the West Central Pa. and Maryland region, including UPMC Western Maryland, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Somerset, UPMC is currently caring for 130 COVID-19 inpatients.”
Staffers, students positive and quarantined
From Dec. 10 through 16, Allegany High, Fort Hill High, Mountain Ridge High, and Mount Savage schools remained on the MDH COVID-19 "School Wide Outbreak" list.
George's Creek Elementary, West Side Elementary, John Humbird Elementary, Parkside Elementary and Washington Middle schools "each had cohorts that met the definition of a cohort outbreak," ACPS reported Friday.
"ACPS had nine staff members and 63 students reported as positive for COVID-19 during this time, and five staff members and 109 students were identified as a close contact to a positive person and required to be quarantined," the school system reported.
Find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
