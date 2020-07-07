CUMBERLAND — Although folks that want to be tested for COVID-19 in Allegany and Garrett counties this week don’t have to be local, or even state, residents, they’re asked to bring identification.
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
Garrett will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lot between the Garrett County Health Department and Mountain Laurel Medical Center at 1025 Memorial Drive in Oakland.
Testing in both counties is free and may be done without an appointment or doctor's order, but the events will not include antibody screening.
“A driver's license or another form of ID is very helpful in the registration process for the accuracy of demographics,” GCHD Public Information Officer Diane Lee said via email on Tuesday. “Accurate information is important for contact with the participant after results come back to the testing site coordinator.”
People who don’t have an ID, including children or someone that lost their driver's license, can still be tested, Allegany County Health Department Public Information Coordinator Brenda Caldwell said via email Tuesday.
“Holding (an) ID up to your window protects you by allowing you to keep your window rolled up and reducing your contact with those outside of your vehicle,” she said.
Participants that have positive COVID-19 results will receive a phone call, and folks who test negative for the disease will be notified via mail.
The testing events are designed for people who do not have symptoms of the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their doctor to be tested at the hospital outpatient laboratory or other clinical laboratory,” the Garrett County Joint Information Center Team stated in a press release.
Folks interested in an antibody test for COVID-19 should contact their health care provider.
ACHD on Monday reported four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the jurisdiction's total to 210.
“The latest cases include a male in his teens and a male in his 20s, a female in her 30s, and a female in her 80s that has required hospitalization,” ACHD said via press release. “The health department also reports that a Sterling Care Frostburg Village resident who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died. This is the (21st) fatality in Allegany County.”
GCHD via press release Monday announced its 15th COVID-19 case.
“This positive case is a female Garrett County resident in her 60s who presented with symptoms at a local health care facility,” the release stated. “She did not need to be hospitalized and is isolating at home.”
GCHD, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Health and other state and local partners, operated a drive-thru testing event at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry last week.
“A total of 267 tests were conducted from 8 a.m. to 12 noon while persons were sitting in their cars,” the release stated. “Of those tested, 75% were Maryland residents, and 64% were Garrett County residents.”
Test results are pending.
Partners for the Garrett testing events include the state health department, Garrett County Public Schools, Mountain Laurel Medical Center, Garrett Regional Medical Center, Garrett County Government and the Maryland State Highway Administration.
For more information, call 301-334-7770 or 301-895-3111.
On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health’s website listed 70,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 492 new cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan’s standing executive order mandates people in the state wear a mask that “fully covers a person’s nose and mouth.”
Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland and is a Forbes.com senior contributor for health care issues, recently talked of the importance of correctly wearing a face mask to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus and save lives.
“Help stamp out the virus and make Western Maryland safe for all, or COVID-19 infections and deaths will continue to grow,” she said.
