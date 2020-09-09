Dr. Michael Levitas of Children’s Medical Group in Cumberland provided the following tips for a successful virtual learning environment:
• Good nutrition, exercise and sleep are key aspects of healthy living and more efficient, successful learning. Even if children and teens do not like big breakfasts, encourage a small healthy meal or snack in the morning before school begins. If they are at home, they will be able to eat when they get hungry. Studies routinely show better school performance in children and teens who eat breakfast compared to those who skip that meal.
• Sleep needs vary, but inadequate sleep will interfere with good learning. General guidelines for a good night’s sleep from the American Academy of Pediatrics are: Ages 3-5 years, 10 to 13 hours, including naps; Ages 6-12 years, nine to 12 hours; Teens, eight to 10 hours. Even though your child may not get as much sleep as this, the closer to those recommendations, the better. It takes our bodies about two weeks to adjust to markedly different bedtimes and wakeup times.
• Maintaining a regular schedule of meals and sleep helps with general health, but will also help with attention span and school work efficiency. Some students stay up very late on Friday and Saturday nights, sleep late on Saturday and Sunday, and then are very tired and out of sorts for the early part of the new school week. Try to avoid major changes in sleep times on weekends.
• To the extent possible, children learning virtually can focus and work best if they are in a quiet space with little or no distraction, especially if following along with a teacher online.
• Allow children to sit in their preferred positions of comfort, at a distance they choose from their paperwork or screen work. If parents feel that a child is sitting too close to or too far from a computer or book, then a vision examination should be arranged. No one likes to sit in the same position for long periods, especially children and teens.
• During the pandemic home-schooling period, it is a good idea to build in break times so that children can move around or play or eat a snack. These breaks also allow them to look at objects that are farther away than a book or screen, which helps avoid eye strain.
• The frequency of breaks from school work can be tailored to your child when he or she is home-schooling. However, when learning remotely, there are certain times when teachers will expect students to be watching, learning and working. Take advantage of the less structured times to customize the schedule to best suit your student. People’s attention spans vary widely. Some students do much better with frequent breaks while others prefer to spend longer stretches of time doing work so that they can finish it sooner.
• Communicate with your child’s school about the particular challenges you or your child may encounter. Flexibility and adaptability, hard work and communication will allow us to succeed during this challenging time.
