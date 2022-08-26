BALTIMORE — A local physician, his son and their pain management practice will pay $980,000 to resolve allegations that they submitted false claims for urine drug tests that were medically unnecessary.
Dr. Melvin Gonzaga, a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management specialist who owns and operates Gonzaga Interventional Pain Management in LaVale, and his son Rommel Gonzaga, who serves as the practice’s chief executive officer, were accused of billing Medicare, Medicaid and the Railroad Retirement Board for a large number of the tests, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.
“We are committed to ensuring that patients depending on government-funded insurance are not misled by doctors seeking to line their own pockets by performing medically unnecessary tests or treatments,” said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron.
The settlement resolves allegations that the tests billed to the government were not ordered based on an individualized determination of medical necessity for each patient.
“Often, UDTs showing unexpected positive or negative results were ignored, or not checked at all, while GIPM providers continued to prescribe the patients opioids and other controlled substances despite obvious warning signs that the patients were abusing drugs,” read a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
The tests were allegedly ordered Jan. 1, 2016, through March 31, 2019. The settlement was not an admission of liability by the Gonzagas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.