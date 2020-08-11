Local election judges reaffirm commitment to service

FROSTBURG — Tony and the Rev. Karen Crosby are an unusual couple.
Tony, a retired sociology professor from Frostburg State University, is a member of the Frostburg Methodist Church. Karen, a semi-retired social worker who worked in child welfare, leads the congregation at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Broadway.
Tony is a registered Republican. Karen is a registered Democrat.
“The two of us are like salt and pepper,” Tony said with a smile.
The two have one thing in common, though. They have both served as election judges since 2016 and are dedicated to serving again in November, despite COVID-19.
“There’s something about it that doesn’t make me shake in my shoes,” Karen said. “I see this as my human duty.”
Indeed, for Karen, her position as a spiritual leader compels her to stay the course even though cases of the virus continue to rise locally.
“Jesus says to be a servant, and that’s what I see this as. This is my spiritual duty, and part of serving humanity is serving people, and to serve people is to be part of helping them choose elected officials. This is outreach to me,” she said.
Tony agreed with his wife of 39 years. “This is a form of service,” he said, “and a means of helping people to have an efficient voting process, to ease the system and make sure ballots are counted correctly.”
The couple say that the Allegany County Board of Elections and Election Administrator Diane Loibel have communicated with them about the precautions they plan to take.
“The Election Board will make sure we have supplies and can take regular breaks from our masks, so I’m not too worried,” said Karen, though she admits that she and her husband both have preexisting conditions.
“Our local election board does an excellent job,” Tony said.
Nonetheless, the Crosbys hope that people will take advantage of absentee balloting and early voting, if possible.
“If someone asks me what they should do, I’d tell them to do mail-in voting,” Karen said.
“As much as I’d love the turnout to be greater, I think the pandemic will mean less votes are cast,” Tony said, “but I hope I’m wrong.”
The Crosbys are well-known in Frostburg for their activism and involvement with many local groups. “I’ve been civic-minded since my growing up in New Jersey,” Tony said. “I just see working the election as an extension of that.”
Top of their minds is the pandemic, but they express concern over many issues, including climate change and racial inequality.
“People are so on edge,” Karen said, “I am concerned in many ways about the United States ... this is a nation that has never healed from its initial wounds of racism; the virus of 1619 is the one we need to worry about.”
The two believe that reconciliation is possible, though.
“We started this country as a group of rebellious people who said ‘we will do what we want to do,’ but now is the time for us to come together,” says Tony.
As for the election, the Crosbys are scheduled to serve at the Frostburg Community Center, a growing precinct that serves the FSU student body.
“We never had a debate about working the polls this year,” Karen said. “We try to be as selfless as possible. We never run and hide.”
