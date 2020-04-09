Local farm adapts to restrictions

FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Brookdale Farm had to shut down its event building because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, but the greenhouse is open and budding full of plants, and dairy cows there are still producing milk.
“We welcome people to come walk through the greenhouse, if they stay at least 8 feet away from other people,” owner Donna Brooke-Alt said.
“People tend to get close to each other, so we’re saying 8 feet instead of the recommended 6 feet to give them a little extra room to keep everyone safe,” she said. Hand sanitizer also is placed around the greenhouse.
Brookedale’s greenhouse is considered an “essential business” because of the vegetables sold there.
They have lettuce in hanging baskets and window boxes with lettuce and radishes growing. Orders for miscellaneous vegetable plants that were placed long before the pandemic arrived just before it happened, so there is plenty, Brooke-Alt said.
Cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes and other vegetable plants are now or soon will be available. “We just seeded watermelon and cantaloupe, so they will be ready in a couple of weeks,” she said.
Brookedale is experiencing an increase in the number of people buying plants to start new gardens, Brooke-Alt said. “I think this may be that people are finding that many of the grocery shelves are empty and want to grow their own food.
“We’re seeing younger and more urban gardeners, like from Cumberland and LaVale,” she said. “More people have started a garden — more than I can remember.”
Brookedale is planning to produce a video for youtube on how to build and grow vegetables in a raised bed. She said using this method “shortens that work curve,” making it easier to keep weeds out.
“We hope a lot of young people and first-time gardeners will benefit from this,” she said.
Stacey Huffman, Mineral County extension agent, said that her office has been getting an increase in the number of calls from people wanting advice or instructions on how to plant a garden.
As far as the dairy business goes, Brookedale has not had to dump milk like some other farmers are doing, according to recent reports, but it could happen, Brooke-Alt said.
She explained that some milk processing plants are closing or have reduced the number of employees in the facility to keep everyone at a safe distance. Also some retailers are limiting the amount of milk they sell to consumers.
Closing of schools, universities and restaurants also has significantly reduced the demand for milk, Brooke-Alt said.
The adjacent Stadell hosts weddings and special events and the farm also features a corn maze in the fall.
Brookedale Farm is located on Georges Run Road, Fort Ashby. More information is available by calling 304-298-3760.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.