CUMBERLAND — An engine company from the Cumberland Fire Department and three Allegany County ambulances will be in service Wednesday in the city of Baltimore while a memorial service is held to honor three Baltimore City firefighters who died fighting a Jan. 24 rowhouse fire.
The service for Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and emergency medical technician and firefighter Kenneth Lacayo will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Baltimore Convention Center.
“It’s an honor to take part in this huge undertaking to honor our fellow firefighters and to send an engine company to work in the city and cover calls during the funeral service,” said Cumberland Fire Chief W. Shannon Adams.
The chief said he and seven firefighters will attend the service. At the same time, five city firefighters will be on duty in the city of Baltimore, while all Baltimore City companies will be out of service for the memorial.
Adams said statewide support was received after Cumberland firefighter Kelly Frye succumbed to an illness Sept. 29, 2021. Firefighters and emergency medical technician Frye was a 25-year veteran of the CFD and a life member of the Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department.
“We want to pay tribute to these firefighters and return the favor,” Adams said.
Ambulances from Cresaptown, LaVale and Tri-Towns will also be in Baltimore Wednesday.
"The ambulances will be going to cover calls and they will be staffed by four volunteers and two of our employees who are going there as volunteers,” said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The city firefighters manning the engine company, the personnel staffing the ambulances and the CFD members attending the memorial service all serve as volunteer firefighters in addition to their employment in career paid fire and emergency medical services positions.
