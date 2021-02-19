LONACONING — More than 50 years after a B-52 bomber carrying two nuclear bombs crashed into Big Savage Mountain in eastern Garrett County, a virtual event was held to memorialize the lasting legacy of the crash.
About 107 people joined the Zoom call Wednesday to hear local historian Bucky Schriver recount the journey of the B-52 with the call sign Buzz One Four and the Jan. 13, 1964, crash. The George’s Creek Regional Library hosted the event.
The plane was part of operation Chrome Dome, where the United States had nuclear planes on 24-hour alert. Buzz One Four took off from Albany, Georgia, on a mission where, if need be, it would have flown across the Atlantic Ocean and into southern Russia, dropping its nuclear payload and then crash landing in the Iranian desert, said Schriver.
Engine troubles forced the plane to land in Spain. It left Spain for Massachusetts and on its flight back to Georgia, the vertical stabilizer on Buzz One Four broke off and the crew members that could ejected.
At 1:42 a.m., the plane crashed.
“I have some distinct memories of this,” said Schriver. “My most distinct memories, I remember standing around our radio in the kitchen, listening to the hourly updates on WFRB Radio, with anticipation, hoping they announced that these guys had been rescued. And I still remember how terrible the weather was that night, even by Mountain Maryland standards. It was terrible that night.”
In the days after the crash, locals from the surrounding community and rescuers pulled together a search and rescue force, which plunged into the dense woods in search of debris and survivors.
The worst, a nuclear detonation, was averted as both of the bombs, which would have required a crew member’s activation, were found more or less intact and insulated in the deep snow. They were made safe and transported away.
“This plane was carrying two MK/B53 9 megaton nuclear bombs. Each one of these bombs was 600 times more powerful than what they dropped on Hiroshima in 1945,” said Schriver.
The event wasn’t without tragedy as three members of the five-man crew died — one on impact and two of exposure. Maj. Robert J. Townley, Maj. Robert Lee Payne and Tech. Sgt. Melvin F. Wooten were those who died.
The pilot, Maj. Thomas W. McCormick, and copilot, Capt. Parker C. Peedin, landed safely near Meadow Mountain Ridge and New Germany Road, respectively, and were rescued.
Video, maps and other information about the crash can be found at https://buzzonefour.org/.
