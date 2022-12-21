CUMBERLAND — While inflation might be on the minds of many folks across the country this holiday season, some local shoppers and merchants say spending habits appear in line with previous years.
Retail prices rose 7.1% in November from a year ago, The Associated Press recently reported.
But locally, shoppers aren't complaining about inflation, said Becky McClarran, Downtown Cumberland Business Association marketing chair.
She is also president of the Allegany County Animal Shelter Foundation, which is tied to the Barkin' Basement Thrift Shop, and McClarran is a vendor at Fort Cumberland Emporium.
"This is one of the best years we've had," she said of shopping at the Emporium. "I'm encouraged."
In addition to area residents, visitors, often drawn to Allegany County by the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad and bike trails, "love shopping local," McClarran said.
"They see it's important to the community," she said. "We have great small shops and we've seen that grow."
The county's small businesses offer shoppers last-minute holiday gifts including jewelry, clothing, antiques and one-of-a-kind items, McClarran said.
"We've got some great options here," she said. "I'm still doing my shopping."
LaVale resident Ruth Chiarenza said inflation didn't impact her holiday shopping this year.
No matter the economic conditions, she and her family continued their tradition of buying merchandise from local businesses.
Chiarenza, her husband Paul, and daughter Theresa, who lives in Philadelphia, entered this year's Shop Small, Win Big holiday campaign.
The event, which ends Wednesday, was sponsored by Allegany County Tourism and several local partner organizations.
It encourages folks to shop at small businesses and use their store receipts to be entered in a drawing for cash prizes that total $1,000.
Chiarenza won a $50 Visa gift card.
"I just love the small business atmosphere," she said. "It's a more personal thing. You know you're directly impacting a local person with your purchase."
Chiarenza said she learned it's important to support local merchants from her mother's family, who owned the former Burton's menswear store in Cumberland and later LaVale.
"I grew up valuing local businesses," she said. "Small businesses will bend over backwards to get you what you need. How do you beat that?"
In Cumberland and Frostburg, the shopping season appears to be good, said Jessica Sainz, tourism, marketing and sales manager for Allegany County Tourism.
The Shop Small, Win Big event as of Monday had generated more than 200 entries and $8,602 in sales reported by small businesses, Sainz said.
"It's tracking pretty well," she said of the campaign compared to the past two years.
"From the businesses I've talked to, they have all been very pleased," Sainz said.
