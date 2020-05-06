CUMBERLAND — Elected officials from Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties have asked Gov. Larry Hogan to consider a regional approach to reopening Maryland to help rural areas less impacted by COVID-19 regain a sense of normalcy.
Nineteen elected officials signed the letter dated May 5 to Hogan that said, “In part because of the actions of our neighboring states and in part because of the meaningful differences in the spread of infection and impact of COVID-19 in our diverse Maryland regions, we ask you to consider the reopening of Maryland on a regional basis.”
Rural areas are “appropriate candidates for regional reopening,” according to the letter.
State Sen. George Edwards (R-Garrett, Allegany, Washington) said the letter started with discussions among the elected officials and a draft came from Washington County officials.
“Everyone had input and it ended up encompassing what a lot of us had to say on it,” he said. “A lot of states are looking at doing this regionally.”
The letter reads, “We believe that a regional reopening of the state of Maryland, with protections for vulnerable populations, containment within congregate care facilities, effective social distancing guidelines, and appropriate indicators being in place would allow our residents to return to a sense of normalcy while also protecting their health.”
Edwards said he communicated with the governor’s office about opening Western Maryland early.
“He said he would consider it,” Edwards said. “West Virginia and Pennsylvania are starting to loosen up a little bit. We can stick with the guidelines the governor has laid out there for some of the installation to open up. We think it is the appropriate thing to do.”
Despite outbreaks at two Allegany County nursing homes, the overall levels of the coronavirus spread have been limited in comparison to more populated areas in the central part of the state. There were 142 cases in Allegany County Wednesday. More than 100 were at nursing homes.
“By no means, this isn’t just open the floodgates,” said Del. Mike McKay (R-Allegany, Washington). “We firmly believe we need to reopen safely. We are not calling for people who have a compromised system to venture out. They need to stay in place and be safe. We are listening to the medical staff and the governor and those who guide us so we do things in the safest way possible. We hope Gov. Hogan will honor that and I think he will.
“It is a thought-out, well-developed plan balancing the medical experts and taking into consideration the economy that has to be restarted at some point. ... We have to get the economy open. It is going to be a rough road.”
The letter also referenced the possibility of Western Maryland citizens utilizing medical and other services provided in other states if they are unavailable in Maryland. In addition, some dentists, optometrists and other health care providers have said patients need their services and they are prepared to open under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“People will start to cross the borders to get those type of businesses,” said Edwards.
“You do it a few steps at a time as the governor has said,” said Allegany County Commissioner Dave Caporale. “We are not looking to have a neglectful opening, but a safe opening using all these things we’ve been doing with safe distancing and masks and things.
“It’s getting to the point where it will be unsustainable for small businesses,” he said. “They are the ones that are hurting the most. Many are completely closed and depending on money from the government.”
