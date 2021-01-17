CUMBERLAND — Leaders of local branches of the NAACP and other voices for change in the community convened a virtual panel Sunday evening that focused on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Held on the eve of the holiday that commemorates the civil rights icon, panelists on the call, titled “The Dream That Changed Our World,” reflected on how King’s work has affected their own, where we’ve been and where we’re headed, and how we can best achieve equity for all people.
Fred Chavis, vice president of the Washington County NAACP, said that he thinks of community and truth when he reflects on King’s life.
Even when one feels drained, Chavis said, “that love for your community will always be greater than the hate you face in the outside world,” and can be powerful and sustaining.
On the subject of truth, Chavis said, the country as a whole needs to contend with its racist legacy.
“America has to come to terms with the truth of its past and its history, and until it does that, a lot of things (are) going to be denied (and) a lot of things will be swept under the rug and that’s going to prevent accountability,” Chavis said.
King’s work showed the necessity of sacrifice and struggle, Frostburg State University Vice President of Student Affairs Artie Travis said, as well as the transformative potential of both.
“With no struggle, there’s no progress,” Travis said. “Without the tireless and passionate concerns for all people, we won’t be able to move forward, to truly live out his dream. It’s just like each time we have an opportunity, we stop and start. And again, as history repeats itself, it’s very difficult. We have to understand that this is no time for apathy, or complacency.”
Local historian Heidi Gardner talked about growing up familiar with the less radical, “postage stamp version” of King’s life and work, which Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher said is the version she knew in her youth as well. Reading King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” Gardner said, helped her understand him better.
The goal is marching, voting and working to change the country to be more equitable, not just for Black folks but for everyone, Fisher said. “His love and respect and honor for all people, not just his people,” have influenced her own work, Fisher said.
“His message of peace and hope wasn’t just a message of peace and hope for Black people — his message of peace and hope was for all people,” Fisher added.
Work to be done
In a recent interview, Fisher and Ian Robinson, the vice president of the Allegany County NAACP, reflected further on King’s legacy — specifically in the wake of the events in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, when armed insurrectionists acting in support of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol while Congress was in session, certifying the results of the most recent election.
It’s hard to guess what his thoughts on Jan. 6 would be if King were still alive, but the world would probably be a better place, Fisher wrote in an email.
“It is our thought if Dr. King was alive today that the country would be in a better place when it comes to race relations,” she wrote. “That was his hope and dream. The violence the nation saw on Jan. 6 was a true testament to how deep race and hate divide our country. Also, how powerful and dangerous it can be if not addressed head-on.”
Robinson said the treatment of those who participated in the insurrection compared to the participants in the Black Lives Matter protests that began taking place nationwide last spring represents a double standard.
“Obviously, last week’s treatment of the insurrectionists goes back to the same issue we’ve been talking about in 2020 and before. We’ve been fighting this for a long time,” Robinson wrote. “BIPOC (Black Indigenous People of Color) bodies are treated differently than those who are white. As much as our country has work to be done on how it treats the BIPOC community, there is still respect and honor in our democracy. We would never go and storm the Capitol. Our respect for how democracy works runs deep. We also know that as BIPOC’s, storming the Capitol would have led to us being arrested, maced, tased, beaten or lynched. The fact that a Black Lives Matter protest puts our lives, friends and families at risk, but the insurrectionists were emboldened by white privilege, hate and fear yet only met with minimal arrests speaks volumes.”
Ultimately, much work remains to be done, Fisher and Robinson said, and it will take a group effort to accomplish it.
“Dr. King and those who participated in that time of history have laid a second layer of ground work. We still find ourselves at a place both locally and nationally that our communities are divided by our skin,” they wrote. “We cannot move forward unless we have accountability as a whole for our nation and push together for change. We took steps in 2020 to get further in this mission, but this work is not just a local and national problem. It’s a human race problem, and we all have work to do. We cannot take one step forward and then stop running the race. We must get to the finish line.”
