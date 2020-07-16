Local man builds van-home, plans cross-country exploration

CUMBERLAND — It's been two years since Seth Stivala, a Cumberland resident and Frostburg State University graduate, returned home from backpacking over 3,000 miles around America, wherein he took in some of what the country has to offer.
Come Sunday, Stivala is planning to set off again, this time starting with the Rocky Mountains in a converted van and trying to accomplish his goal of thoroughly exploring every state in the union.
"This is a continuation. My goal is to do all 50 states. In 2016, I did Florida, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts. I meandered through each state exploring it," said Stivala, who only counts states if he spent substantial time picking them over. "This is kinda the upgraded version because I have a home base on the road."
Size plays an important role in the length of time needed to thoroughly explore a state. The example Stivala used: if Rhode Island takes a couple of weeks, then Colorado would take a couple months.
The jack-of-all-trades spent the last two years preparing and building his van-life van. The work on the van itself, a 2005 Ford E-250 Extended, took about a year, with Stivala learning how to, and doing all of, the solar and wiring for his home-on-wheels.
He got the idea to convert a van from a friend who knew a guy who was also wandering the country.
"It planted the seed and started me on it. What took me so long was, I’m a little bit OCD with research and learning how to do stuff," he said.
In college, Stivala studied wildlife biology, and by his own admission, he's always been an outdoorsy type. So, the decision to travel the country was on obvious one, but not without its barriers. Fresh out of college he had student loan debt and through working 70- to 80-hour work weeks and pumping the vast majority of his paychecks into paying them off, he cleared the loans while he was in his 20s and was finally free to explore.
"I’ve always been wanting to travel for a long time. A lot of people go to Europe, but we’ve got awesome stuff in our own backyard," he said. "There is a couple of things I set out to do. One is, I like mountain climbing, so I want to climb the highest point of each state. One of them is finding where in the U.S. I want to live someday."
Through his backpacking travels, he learned a good bit about the character of the nation, that there are good people out there. In Florida, he ran into a woman in her 70s who would wrestle alligators off the freeway and who offered him a place to stay for a while. She was an ace poker player, too, he said.
In Maine, he made a sign that said "hard worker looking for a temp job" and taped it to his backpack. Within an hour, he got a job landscaping, which he managed to finagle into a job bringing in lobster traps on a boat, something he had always wanted to try.
"The way I travel now is, I have a top 10 list of things I want to see in each state and then I ask locals what to see also," Stivala said. "When I was backpacking I found so many cool places that way."
The experiences have prompted him to bring along a camera this time to conduct human interest interviews with some of the good people he hopes to meet along his journey. He started a YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/liveontheoutside), where he already has a series about building his van, and where he plans to upload videos from his travels.
Concerns Stivala has about COVID-19 are assuaged by his predilection toward wilderness and the fact that he "always avoided big cities like the plague anyway."
As for how long the journey will last, Stivala is unsure, but estimates it will take about five years and at the end of it, he would like to get a job at a zoo.
"Love the wildlife and everything," he said.
