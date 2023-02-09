CUMBERLAND — Local high school marching bands were highlighted at the Allegany County Commissioners business meeting Thursday.
Allegany High School won the Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championship in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which included more than 100 bands.
Allegany had a score of 96.5 and placed first in categories including best music, visual, auxiliary, and percussion.
Fort Hill High School won first place in the 3A group at the Tournament of Bands Atlantic Coast Championships at Hershey Park Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Fort Hill won awards for best music and best visual, and earned a high score of 95.93 that broke the school’s record for the third time in one season.
Mountain Ridge High School earned its first state title at the Maryland Marching Band Association State Championships at Towson University with a score of 92.3, received the award for best visual performance, and set a new school record.
Officials at the meeting praised the bands and their directors for their achievements.
"These students really put in a ton of time and effort," county attorney T. Lee Beeman said.
"They do a good job and they look great for our community," county administrator Jason Bennett said.
"We appreciate everything they've done," Allegany County Commissioner William Atkinson said.
Also at the meeting, the commissioners approved:
- The Allegany County Board of Education’s Fiscal Year 2024 Capital Improvement Program.
- Amendments to rules and regulations that govern county employees.
- A fully funded grant from Maryland State Police for $57,041 to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office to purchase license plate reader devices.
- The re-appointment of Jared M. Burkett as member of the Allegany County Building Code Appeals Board with a term to expire Jan. 22, 2028.
- Re-appointment of William M. Chesno as member of the Allegany County Planning and Zoning Commission Board with a term to expire Feb. 16, 2028.
- Appointment of Anne M. Brown as member of the Allegany County Commission for Women with a term to expire July 1, 2026.
- Appointment of Kimberly J. McMillan to the Allegany County Department of Social Services Board with a term to expire June 30, 2026.
- Appointments of Adam Strott as member of the Solid Waste Management Board representing Allegany County Government, and Brynn Laird as the alternate for the same position, both for two-year terms.
- The purchase of a used 66-inch Smooth Drum Vibrator Soil Roller from Anderson Equipment Company of Somerset, Pennsylvania, for $53,750, to be used by the Allegany County Department of Public Works Roads Division.
- Authorization of $3,000 to support the 61st Annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament in Frostburg March 9-11.
- Authorization of $1,000 to support the 2nd Annual Queen City Showdown Tournament in Cumberland March 24-26.
The next public business meeting will be held 5 p.m. Feb. 23.
