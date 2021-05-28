CUMBERLAND — After Susan Skidmore’s son’s life sadly ended due to his drug addiction nearly two years ago, she recalled feeling like she was struggling to connect with anyone.
It wasn’t that she lacked friends and family who love her, either, she said during a recent interview, but more of a wish not to burden anyone further.
“I didn’t have anybody to talk to,” Skidmore said in a recent interview, describing her thoughts and her internal monologue in the months following her son Shane Moore’s death at 27 years old on Sept. 30, 2019. “I mean, I have a husband and I have children, but me being the mom I am, I have to be the strong one for everybody else.
“It’s hard when you want to talk to even your spouse about it, and then they talk about how they’re feeling,” she said. “For me, it makes me then shut my own back down. It’s nothing that he did wrong, it’s just, ‘OK, I can’t. It’s gonna upset him if I say how I’m feeling. I need to listen to him.’”
She also wanted a way to connect with those whose loved ones are still here, but are struggling with addiction. Their feelings of loss are real, Skidmore said, but it remains very hard to find such a specific form of grief support.
“My outlook on it is that once your loved one is in addiction, you’ve lost them until they can get their help to get out of it,” Skidmore said. “I’d see glimmers of my son, but I lost him a long time ago.”
Motivated by her desire to help others struggling through the same feelings, Skidmore has established the Finding A Meaning — or FAM — support group. Skidmore set up a Facebook group about three weeks ago, after connecting with Pastor David Smith of CityReach Church on Brookfield Avenue and getting permission to use the church as their meeting place.
While they have yet to meet in person, the social media group had 130 members as of this week. Skidmore has planned the first meeting for June 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
While she isn’t certain how many people will attend the first meeting, Skidmore said, she was struck by how many people joined the social media group, and by how quickly.
“I’m excited but sad all at the same time, because reaching 100 people means I’ve reached 100 people that are dealing with addiction loss in some way,” Skidmore said. “I’ve actually even had a couple of people from out of state that have joined.”
In addition to the in-person meetings at the church, Skidmore said that with help from a friend of hers, she’ll livestream the meetings in the Facebook group for those who want to attend but are prevented from being there in person for whatever reason.
Skidmore said that she certainly felt the effects of the isolation that the COVID-19 pandemic forced upon most of the world, and noted as well the potential for the problems caused by the pandemic that, for some, may have compounded with existing difficulties.
“It made it very difficult, and it makes it difficult on an addict as well,” Skidmore said. “That’s what I don’t think people grasp about that. This pandemic has made the depression worse on everybody, even somebody who wasn’t depressed in the past that may have lost their job. So, now you have a depressed person who already has that addiction. It’s just a vicious cycle.”
Skidmore said she also hopes to host on Sept. 18 a candlelight vigil and remembrance walk for those lost to substance abuse. She wants to use the group to collect photos from members of their loved ones to display during the event, “because I want Cumberland to see the human side of addiction.”
By email, Smith said he and Skidmore initially connected by social media. Skidmore’s intentions intersect with the church’s existing outreach for those struggling with substance abuse.
“I was made aware of Ms. Susan after I was tagged in a post on Facebook with her looking for a location to hold a support group for family and friends dealing with loved ones addicted,” Smith wrote. “I reached out to her knowing we would be a perfect fit since we have residential Hope Homes here in Cumberland to help men and women overcome addiction. I invited her to church so she could meet us, see the location, and if we would be a fit for her. She enjoyed the service and felt comfortable, and she even had a friend that attends here regularly. ... We are excited to come along side of her to serve others.”
