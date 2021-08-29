CUMBERLAND — Shortly after Christie Lindner graduated from nursing school her life changed, but not in the ways she expected.
Lindner, a Cumberland native, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than a decade ago. After fighting the illness for so long, Lindner has a trip scheduled to Mexico in October for a form of stem cell therapy that she says likely represents her last chance to stop progression of the disease.
She had recently graduated from nursing school when she underwent surgery in April 2009 for a torn ACL sustained in a skiing accident, Lindner recalled during a recent interview. Her recovery did not go as smoothly as expected.
“By mid-May, I was walking around like I was drunk,” Lindner said. “I was stumbling badly. I literally probably looked like I had a six-pack to drink every day, and I don’t drink, so it wasn’t that.”
She soon began feeling more sensitive to heat than normal, Lindner said, and had numbness and tingling in her hands and feet.
“One day, I pulled up to my house, and I was just pulling into my driveway, so not flying up the road or anything,” Lindner said, “and just when I went to put the car in park, I realized I couldn’t feel my foot to push on the brake. My car went through my porch, into my deck.”
During a visit to her orthopedic surgeon that August, Lindner said, she told the physician’s assistant that she felt something had been awry since her surgery, and the assistant gave her an order for an MRI.
Within 48 hours of completing the imaging, Lindner said, she finally had a diagnosis, answering the question of what had been ailing her since April. She was “devastated and scared,” Lindner said, but glad to have an answer.
While her doctor was initially hopeful that they had diagnosed her condition early enough to keep it well-managed, Lindner said, she has not been so fortunate. She has tried “pretty much everything that’s available” in terms of the traditional treatment options for MS, Lindner said, to no avail.
Five years ago, through her own research, she learned of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, a form of stem cell therapy. She said she learned of a trial being conducted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, but wasn’t eligible for participation.
Lindner continued with other treatments, but found no success; one even caused her to have a heart attack, she said. She persisted in telling her doctor that she wanted to try HSCT, but said she was usually rebuffed.
“I just kept going downhill,” Lindner said. “I asked him again what his thoughts on the stem cell treatment were, and he said ‘Honey, I don’t think that’s a good option for you with your history, and with your side effects with other medications.’”
She remained interested and, through Facebook, connected with a woman in Bedford, Pennsylvania, who had traveled to Russia to receive HSCT for MS four years earlier. Like her, Lindner said, that woman hadn’t had success with other MS medication and treatments, but since undergoing HSCT, her symptoms had not progressed.
Before HSCT, Lindner said the woman told her, the last MS relapse she suffered had left her bed-bound for a while.
“She was pretty bad mobility-wise,” Lindner recalled the woman saying. “With therapy, she had regained some of those functions, but you could still tell she was struggling physically, struggling to walk. She said that when she got back from Russia, she was weak but she could immediately tell a difference.”
She persisted, Lindner said, and ultimately connected with a neurologist in Morgantown, West Virginia, who affirmed that HSCT would be a good course of treatment for her to pursue.
“The main goal for me is to stop the progression,” Lindner said. “There’s a 78% to 80% chance of stopping the progression, and 50% of patients see improvement in symptoms. With me having MS as long as I have and for where my disability is at, I’m hopeful that I get some return back. But at this point, I just would be more than happy to not get any worse than I am.”
The treatment alone, Lindner said, will cost nearly $55,000. Lindner, who with her husband Sean has a 3-year-old boy named Enzo, said that she hopes that the weeks she will spend in treatment give her the chance to be more active and there for her son.
She will have “a long road” once she completes the weeks-long therapy, Lindner said, but is optimistic about her outcome. She begins treatment on Oct. 25.
“This is really my only chance to get my normal life back,” Lindner said.
A benefit for Lindner will be held Sept. 18 at Lashbaugh’s in Cresaptown from 2-5 p.m. A GoFundMe page for Lindner has been set up under the name Christie’s Fight to Stop MS. Donations may also be mailed to Lindner’s mother, Vonnie Duckworth, P.O. Box 433 Cumberland, MD 21501-0433. A fund at Chessie Federal Credit Union titled the Christie Duckworth Lindner MS Fund has also been established.
Beth Hawley, Lindner’s older sister, said that “she’s like my best friend, and watching this has just been absolutely awful.” She was “scared and excited” by the prospect of Lindner receiving HSCT when she found out, Hawley said, but supports her sister and called her “brave” for making the trip.
“She’s got a great spirit,” Hawley said. “If anyone can do this, it will be her.”
