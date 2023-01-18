BALTIMORE — Gov.-elect Wes Moore on Tuesday named his latest cabinet nominations that include secretaries of the Department of Natural Resources and Agriculture.
The incoming administration "brings deep experience and looks like the state it serves," and will feature "the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland," a press release from Moore's office said.
DNR secretary
Josh Kurtz was selected as Maryland's next Department of Natural Resources secretary.
He joins the Moore administration from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation where he served as the Maryland executive director.
Prior to CBF, Kurtz served as policy and government relations director for The Nature Conservancy in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
"He led advocacy campaigns at the Maryland General Assembly and D.C. City Council to protect habitat and deliver clean water and air," the release said.
Kurtz, a Maryland native who has a master's degree in public policy from George Mason University and a bachelor's degree in wildlife conservation from the University of Delaware, lives in Crownsville with his wife and dog.
Donnelle Keech, The Nature Conservancy's resilient forests program director based in Cumberland, worked closely with Kurtz during his time at the organization.
"He always made it a priority to listen to perspectives from the field and spend time on the ground here in (Western Maryland) to better understand what makes it so special and unique," she said via email. "We’re thrilled with this news and look forward to working with Josh again in this new role.”
Wild Yough
One of the pressing local issues Kurtz will face is the fate of the Wild Youghiogheny River in Garrett County.
A state-protected corridor along the river, which runs from Miller's Run just north of Oakland to the town of Friendsville, is managed by the Maryland Park Service "to preserve the wild and natural scenic, geologic, historic, ecologic, recreational, fish, wildlife, and cultural resources," DNR's website states.
But DNR last year received $4.7 million in its budget for proposed trails along the Wild Yough.
In June, DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said “this appropriation was not part of DNR’s capital budget request" or then-Gov. Larry Hogan's fiscal 2023 budget submission.
In November, a draft request for proposal was "still being developed internally" for the potential trail project, DNR Media Relations Manager Gregg Bortz said.
In a Friday email, he said "there is nothing new to report on the RFP."
A letter posted in November on ActionNetwork.org to protect the Wild Yough from the proposed development had 1,470 signatures Wednesday.
John Bambacus, a former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, has been a longtime advocate of protections for the Wild Yough.
He said Kurtz is "an excellent appointment" for DNR leadership.
"It’s reassuring that Mr. Kurtz has a deep background in environmental policy as well as a broad understanding of, and respect for, Maryland’s commitment to protect and preserve its ecological treasures for future generations," Bambacus said. "His scholarly preparation, coupled with a wide range of professional experience in natural resources, agriculture and climate change, bode well for citizens across the entire state."
Bambacus is also a member of the Garrett County Forestry Conservancy board, which will invite Kurtz to an upcoming meeting to brief him on environmental policy as it relates to Mountain Maryland forestry and logging issues.
Agriculture secretary
Moore chose Kevin Atticks for the state's next secretary of agriculture.
In 2015, Atticks founded Grow & Fortify to support value-added agricultural organizations and the businesses they represent, Moore's office stated.
Atticks serves on the University of Maryland College of Agriculture's Global Leadership Council, the board of Future Harvest, and board of the Maryland Tourism Coalition where he previously served as chair.
He is past president of the Maryland Agricultural Resource Council, and past chair of the WineAmerica State & Regional Associations Advisory Council.
"In addition to serving as executive director of the Maryland Wineries Association for 20 years, Mr. Atticks also serves as the executive director of the Brewers Association of Maryland and the Maryland Distillers Guild," according to the release. "During his tenure, he has advanced major policy initiatives, clearing age-old laws and regulations, bringing business growth, new jobs and new tax revenue to the state."
Atticks has a master's in environmental journalism from The University of Colorado Boulder, and a doctorate in communications design from the University of Baltimore.
He holds a faculty position in communication at Loyola University Maryland.
Allegany County Farm Bureau President T. R. Robinette said Atticks understands challenges faced by the agriculture industry.
The state farm bureau, of which the Allegany County organization is a member, endorsed Atticks for agriculture secretary, Robinette said and added that the groups are "happy with the appointment of Kevin."
'Maryland's decade'
Other secretaries named Tuesday include Jake Day — Housing & Community Development; Serena McIlwain — Environment; Carol Beatty — Disabilities; Rebecca Flora — Planning; Carmel Roques — Aging; Kevin Anderson — Commerce; and Emily Keller — Opioid Response.
“With each announcement, we continue to build a cabinet that reflects the state we are humbled to serve,” Moore said in the release. “These leaders bring with them great knowledge and deep expertise. This is going to be Maryland’s decade, and our team will lead with service in their hearts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.