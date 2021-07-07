FLINTSTONE — In a well-lit, art-filled A-frame studio some yards back in the woods from the road, Thomas Cadenazzi played the first piece of music he ever composed on an old Baldwin piano along the back wall.
Cadenazzi, whose full-time work is as a professor of engineering at Frostburg State University, says he first composed the piece “Fantasia” years ago. But soon it will make its public debut, all because of a chance meeting that developed into friendship and artistic collaboration.
In November 2019, shortly after moving to the area from Miami, Cadenazzi and his wife, fellow Frostburg management professor Busra Keles-Cadenazzi, attended an exhibition at the Saville Gallery in Cumberland of photographer Penny Knobel-Besa’s work. There, they began a conversation with Knobel-Besa.
“I ask everyone I meet who says they play an instrument whether or not they compose. I’m always looking for someone to write music with,” Knobel-Besa said. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, they say no. Thomas said yes.”
At the time, Knobel-Besa, who is also a playwright, had just finished writing her newest play, titled “Almost Heaven.” Cadenazzi’s music, she said, seemed like the perfect accompaniment to her play, and so they began working in early 2020 to incorporate his compositions with her writing.
While a full production won’t likely be staged until spring 2022, Knobel-Besa said, auditions are set Saturday for a table reading of the play that will be held for an invited audience at the Allegany Arts Council’s Centre Street headquarters on Sept. 18.
Last week, she and Cadenazzi met to continue reviewing and improving the script, working over mint iced tea and cinnamon twists while seated across from one another at a wooden table in the studio. While it’s technically a musical, Knobel-Besa said, it won’t require singing of the actors as most do, because Cadenazzi’s work is entirely instrumental.
“Most musicals are vocal, but I liked his music the way it was,” Knobel-Besa said. “I thought, ‘How can I showcase it?’”
The actors who perform in the final production will be skilled dancers, and Knobel-Besa remains on the hunt for “a really talented choreographer.” She has retained help for set and costume design from local couple Rod and Barb Horning.
The first act opens with a young woman named Samantha arriving from out of town at a gas and service station situated beneath a weathered billboard that reads “Almost Heaven, West Virginia,” thus the work’s title. Samantha is ultimately offered a job there, and the play centers on her mysterious past and relationships, including with her young autistic son Danny and the ones she develops with the station’s other employees and regulars.
Of particular interest is her relationship with Sam, a coworker who both Samantha and the audience are introduced to when he storms out of the gas station after being fired. Intrigue develops when a man named Tom, who claims to be Samantha’s brother, and Danny’s uncle arrive from out of town, looking for his sister and nephew.
Cadenazzi, who hails from Italy, said when he first began looking at the play, “Fantasia” immediately came to mind.
“I had composed it before meeting Penny,” he said. “I told her immediately when we talked, when we were going over the play, that it was a perfect fit as a main song. Other songs came later that are related to the piece.”
Other songs throughout the play include a lullaby and a piece intended as the background for a dance that will involve the whole cast.
“Fantasia” begins as a bright and airy song, but moves into a darker, more dramatic tone that fluctuates through the remainder before building to a hopeful crescendo at the end.
“When I saw the hidden drama, I wanted to use the more orchestral things,” Cadenazzi said. “... As soon as she gave me the play and I went through it, I was really excited by the story.
“It’s kind of new territory for me,” Cadenazzi said of collaborating with Knobel-Besa. “I fell in love immediately with the story, and with Penny and Hilmar (Gottesthal, Knobel-Besa’s husband). They’re such great people, and I wanted to help out and play my music.”
For questions or to arrange for a private audition, call Knobel-Besa at 301-478-2735 or email pkbphotos42@gmail.com.
