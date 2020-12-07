CUMBERLAND — Local police agencies continue to encourage voluntary compliance when it comes to Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive orders prompted by the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus.
“We get limited reports of people not wearing masks,” said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent.
Ternent said his officers have been instructed to educate about the importance of mask wearing.
“We do find that if we get a call, most of the time the violator has left the area prior to our arrival,” said the chief.
Upon witnessing a violation, Cumberland Police officers attempt to talk the person into compliance. If the person refuses, he or she is asked to leave the area and return with a mask.
“Thankfully, so far, we have been successful with handling all mask issues in this matter and we have not had to make any arrests,” Ternent said.
Maryland State Police has had few complaints, said Lt. H.B. Martz, commander of the Cumberland barrack, and there also haven’t been many in Frostburg, according to Police Chief Nick Costello.
“We have received few complaints about mask issues, and those have generally been about a small number of outdoor social gatherings where there were concerns about appropriate mask use,” Costello said.
Wednesday, Allegany County deputies made “educational visits” to local businesses in an effort to help control the spread of the virus, according to Sheriff Craig A. Robertson.
“The sheriff’s office policy is that any complaint should be directed to the store. At that time the store owner/employee should advise the individual of the mask policy and ask them to comply,” Robertson said.
“If they still fail to comply and refuse to leave the property, then they can contact law enforcement. Store owners have the right to refuse entry and the individual can then be charged with trespassing,” the sheriff said.
Ternent said he understands that “some of the community is confused concerning the pandemic and the changing orders and figuring out what is a law, mandate, recommendation or best practice.”
“Truthfully, it did get a little confusing from a law enforcement perspective of what we have authority to enforce,” he said.
“We now have clear direction and although all the best practices issued by the various health organizations are good advice, the Governor’s Executive Order violations are offenses we can make arrests on,” he said.
City officers have been visiting businesses to review the latest orders and recommendations.
“This seemed to help the businesses and created better compliance,” said Ternent.
He said he wants the public to know that Cumberland Police “are partners with them and our businesses with the goal of keeping everyone healthy and safe so they can go about their lives as normal as possible during this pandemic.”
At Frostburg, businesses are being encouraged to respectfully speak to patrons about resolving any mask issues and to offer appropriate accommodations, such as curbside service. Some Frostburg businesses are offering free disposable masks for customers who forgot or need one.
“We continue to receive enforcement guidance from the state, which remains geared toward education and compliance,” Costello said.
“If we receive a complaint or discover a problem, we attempt to speak to the parties involved and rectify it at the scene. If we found a business involved in serious or ongoing violations, we would refer the matter to the health department for follow-up and assistance,” said Costello.
“We have not had to make any referrals, as we have seen our businesses work really hard to make things safe and healthy,” said Costello.
Over the summer, the city’s government printed signs for businesses to display promoting mask wearing, distancing and other health measures.
“The police department distributed these signs, which allowed us the opportunity to speak with business owners and educate while promoting compliance and a unified message from the city,” said Costello. He said a few signs are still available by calling 301-689-3000.
Martz said voluntary compliance is the goal.
“As it has been since March of this year, MSP’s first priority remains voluntary compliance. We have had great support from the business community, especially bars and restaurants, and we know what a challenging time this is for them,” he said.
Costello spelled out the strategy.
“Our goal remains education and compliance. We appreciate all that our local businesses and community members have done to make things work safely during this challenging time.
Pandemic violations may be reported to the Maryland hotline at 833-979-2266 or prevent.cvid@maryland.gov; Allegany County Health Department at 301-7595000 or contact police agencies.
