CUMBERLAND — The year 2020 will fill whole volumes in American history books for numerous reasons — the most contentious presidential election of the modern era, thousands marched in the streets in the name of social and political change, and a pandemic disrupted every aspect of regular life and continued wreaking havoc well into the holiday season.
For local residents, closing the book on 2020 comes with reflection about what was learned as a community, and where they’ll set their sights in 2021.
Cumberland City Council member Rock Cioni said, “this year taught me how much we really need companionship and interactions of many kinds. In 2021, I am hoping we treat each other far better when we disagree. Tragedies can help us gain a healthier perspective and give us a better chance of remembering that, as humans, we are much more alike than we are different. What a silver lining it would be if we learned that.”
“2020 reminded us that if we do the right thing that others will benefit,” said Robert ‘Coop’ Cooper, director of Student Activities at Frostburg State University. Cooper’s three children studied from home as schools went virtual in March and missed out on their sports seasons, too. He said helping them navigate the unpredictability has given him renewed focus about what matters in life.
“We, as a community, have to love one another. We have to find ways to put away negativity and bring forth friendship, kindness and support,” said Cooper. “We can get through this together if we choose to.”
Gibb Cochrum, a self-described “gigging musician” in the local restaurant and pub scene, was encouraged by the support he received for his virtual, live-streamed shows as favorite watering holes remained at limited capacity for most of the year. By day, Cochrum is an English instructor at Allegany College of Maryland, and said that was where he saw people come together most, though.
“I witnessed high levels of flexibility, compassion and good old-fashioned hard work from colleagues, students and college leadership alike,” he said. “Obviously it was a tough year, but in many ways, I think our sense of humanity and community improved,” he said.
In 2021, Cochrum said he is looking for new ways to be more present in his neighborhood.
“There’s been real loss this year and it’s easy to see more darkness coming — I say we take that as a challenge to continually ask ourselves, ‘How can I be more useful to my community?’”
2020 was a good year for Catie Brenneman, who got married in June and took over as president of Allegany Media, a locally-owned broadcast and media production company.
“It was also a struggle to manage daily life for the better part of the year,” she said, “but I learned to slow down, way down. Life goes by in fleeting moments and I realized how many of those were flying by me without a second thought.”
Jacqie McKenzie, founder of the Cumberland Pride Festival, had to move most of the planned festivities to a virtual format but is now turning her attention to continuing the work.
“I am feeling hopeful for 2021 as I see more folks speaking out on social justice and for a better, more sustainable life for all,” said McKenzie. “I’d also love to see more activism in our area. We had a positive influx of speaking out towards equality, equity and fairness for all this year, and I want to keep the momentum.”
Income inequality is also top of mind for McKenzie as she contemplates the last 365 days.
“We saw a great divide amongst those with large financial and material resources as some sustained somewhat of a normal life without worry regarding their income or how to feed their families, while others didn’t know where their next meal was coming from or fell months behind on essentials such as electricity and housing with minimal support from our elected officials,” she said. “2020 was the year the bottom fell out for many of us.”
Sarah Parsons, chair of the Women’s Action Coalition and an attorney, said that the year encouraged her to be more grateful and to find ways to give back. “2020 reaffirmed for me that even on our hardest, most stressful days that helping someone else in need, in need of love, in need of justice, in need of a voice, in need of a helping hand in any way, is so important, and fulfilling, and food for your soul, but also just what we should be doing for other people.”
Parsons expressed concern over the continued spread of COVID-19, the “division that is so prominent among us socially and politically,” but hopes that “our small community can come together in those efforts and be an example to others.”
“As an eye doctor I was hoping 2020 would be a ‘20/20’ year, but COVID left us all struggling to make out the big ‘E,’” joked Dr. Jeff Poland, owner of Lifetime Eyecare in downtown Cumberland. Now that a new year is at our doorstep, he said his eyes are now on the coronavirus vaccine. “The vaccine news makes me hopeful that 2021 promises light at the end of the tunnel, yet we still have a way to go. My resolutions include patience, masking and getting that shot in my arm,” he said.
“I think 2020 laid bare the great disparity of access to the essentials that so many have experienced, often quietly, and tested the resolve of so many who had their ideas of comfort challenged,” said Carl Crowe, dean of students at FSU. “As Americans, I think we focus on the great ‘me’ in the name of the freedoms and rights that we have. As we go into 2021, I hope we temper the great ‘me’ with a greater focus on the great ‘we.’”
As for a resolution, Crowe will be spending the year, “examining my own presumptions and biases, listening more closely to others, and to quickly celebrate the victories and accomplishments of those around me.”
