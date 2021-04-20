CUMBERLAND — Local activists and other figures weighed in after former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday evening on all three counts of murder and manslaughter in the 2020 death of George Floyd.
“I am relieved and ecstatic that justice prevailed for George Floyd,” Allegany County NAACP Vice President Ian Robinson said in a statement after the verdict was delivered shortly after 5 p.m. “Derek Chauvin’s conviction is one thing this world needed. That being said, there are still (Black and Indigenous people of color) and marginalized people who are dying in the streets and haven’t received justice. We cannot lose focus and have much ground to cover. Today, we take this win. Tomorrow, we get back to work.”
Cumberland City Councilman Eugene Frazier told the Times-News he followed Chauvin’s trial, and, like much of the nation, he had seen the video of Floyd’s murder, “I don’t know how many times. I thought (Chauvin) was guilty all along.”
“It just gives you a little more faith now in the future,” Frazier said of the verdict. “If it had came back not guilty, would it have surprised me? No, it wouldn’t have. But I’m so glad that they took the time in this instance and came back with a guilty verdict.”
Asked whether he feels justice was served for Floyd, Frazier said, “Nothing will bring back his life, but yes, I’m glad that that happened. Maybe now his family can get some comfort out of this.”
By email, Cumberland Chief of Police Chuck Ternent wrote that he, too, was satisfied with the outcome of the trial.
“I am glad to see due process and the justice system work,” Ternent wrote. “This is a step forward helping our nation heal. Through partnerships, I along with all law enforcement will continue to have open conversations and work towards improving the system and making a safe environment so we can work through our issues.”
Allegany NAACP President Tifani Fisher was jubilant about the outcome of the trial, shouting “Praise God, praise God, praise God!” when reached by phone for her thoughts. Still, she said, folks should “celebrate today, but get back to work tomorrow.”
“I feel like justice was served today, but that doesn’t mean justice will be served tomorrow,” Fisher said, adding that Chauvin’s sentencing is still outstanding. “I feel like George Floyd opened our eyes to the injustice brighter than it has been, especially when we talk about white allyship and the elected officials joining the fight. I feel like now that we have justice, now we have to make sure that his life was not taken in vain, and do the work so that this doesn’t have to happen to my sons, my cousins, my friends, and even Black and brown brothers that I don’t know, and Black sisters too, because this is just one case.”
Ultimately, Fisher said, she is hopeful for what the outcome of Chauvin’s trial means for the future.
“We want to make sure that this wasn’t done for the day and changes tomorrow. But I’m not gonna lie, watching, hearing the verdict, hearing that he was not getting bail, and (watching) while he waited to file for his appeal and watching them put cuffs on him was probably one of the most historical moments I will ever remember in my life,” Fisher said. “It’s the first time I felt like somebody looked at our Black and brown bodies like they were human beings.”
