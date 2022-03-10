CUMBERLAND, Md. — While small in size, the group assembled on the downtown mall Wednesday night for a rally in support of those in Ukraine were vocal in their support of those in the country currently under Russian occupation.
Local activist Ellen McDaniel-Weissler scheduled two rallies for Wednesday — one at noon and one at 6 p.m. — but the first event only drew two people, including McDaniel-Weissler, and the planned speaker was unable to attend. The later engagement drew a larger crowd, and featured remarks from Frederick County House of Delegates candidate Andrew Duck.
Despite the cold Wednesday night, McDaniel-Weissler said at the start of the evening rally that being present was "the least I could do" in light of the plight of Ukrainians as the Russian military bombs their country.
There is no justification for Russia's invasion, McDaniel-Weissler said, save for "one man's megalomania."
McDaniel-Weissler likened Russian President Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler, and said that like the despot of yesteryear, Putin does not plan to stop his invasion at just one country.
"This is Hitler all over again. Don't kid yourself," McDaniel-Weissler said. "Putin is not interested in stopping with just Ukraine. "Putin has said that he believes that any region of the world that still has Russian-speaking people as one of their dominant populations should be part of the Russian empire, and that is his goal.
"The Western powers — NATO and the Western alliances — made the mistake of letting him get away with what he got away with in Syria, and in Crimea, and in the Donbass and everyplace else that he has marched into," McDaniel-Weissler said. "There were no repercussions, so he feels at liberty to do this again anywhere he wants to, any time he wants to."
"This is not a war, it is a war crime," Duck said. "Attacking civilians and non-military targets is a violation of the Geneva Conventions and of international law, and justice needs to be served."
Putin's threats of using nuclear weapons would be destructive for the world, but especially the Russian people, Duck said.
"Escalation is not a viable option," Duck said. "Our strategy must be not to escalate, but instead to withdraw. We must withdraw from our economic exchanges with Russia."
Many businesses, Duck said, have withdrawn their presence in Russia, and the country has been faced with stringent economic sanctions. He said the United States and United Kingdom should use their authority on the global stage to continue influencing the same.
"Yesterday, McDonald's, Coke and Pepsi all announced that they were pulling out of Russia," said Duck. "If he refuses to withdraw, we must withdraw from Russia. In the end, Russia will be like North Korea — a hermit kingdom."
Duck, a veteran, also encouraged those present to check on friends and loved ones who've served in the military, as the recent resurgence of violence and its constant presence in the news might trigger PTSD in some.
"This is a crucial time in world history," Duck said. "We must stand up to this aggression. And we must respond to the inspiration that Ukrainian people have provided with the compassion that enables them to continue their inspirational fight against this tyrant."
