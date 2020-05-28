Local restaurants eager but scrambling to prepare to open outside dining Friday

CUMBERLAND — When Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state would be allowing restaurants to open outdoor dining areas on Friday starting at 5 p.m., it served to both lift some restrictions and add new scenarios for the restaurant industry to consider.
In Wednesday's order, restaurants are required to have all staff wear face coverings, ensure all patrons are seated six feet apart (with the exception of households seated together), not allow groups of more than six people (also with the exception of members of the same household), not serve food buffet-style and clean and disinfect tables between each seating.
"We will be open tomorrow for outdoor dining," Charyl Porter, owner of Oscar's, located on Oldtown Road, said. "We have a patio and we're putting up a tent tonight. We're going to do the social distancing, setting up everything six feet apart."
Oscar's has eight tables on its outdoor patio area, hopes to fit around 12 tables under its tent and will do reservations.
"We're trying to get there," Porter said.
At Patrick's Pub, located on Willison Place, which will also open for outdoor dining on Friday, preparations have been in the works for a while. New outdoor furniture was purchased and the deck area painted, all gearing toward outdoor dining. But some questions still remain.
"We started preparing like a week ago. It looks like we're going to have seating for like 30 people," said Sean D'Atri, the pub's owner. "We have a covered deck."
As for whether to operate by first come, first served or go by reservation, D'Atri said it's "a tough call because there are pros and cons to both ways. That's the problem a lot of places are running into –you almost have to commit to one or the other fully. We're thinking of starting out first come, first served."
However, he does think they have a solution for a safe way for people to wait for a table.
"We were thinking of an option where they show up and we take their cellphone number and we have them wait in their car," D'Atri said.
At City Lights, located along the downtown mall, as long as the rain holds off, they'll have 10 tables spread out outside.
"I was a little disappointed; I thought he would let us do the outdoor dining as well as indoor at a lower capacity," owner Bill Shaffer said. "The issue is, if my dining area is crowded and it rains, they can't go inside. Two weeks ago, when the governor came out with phase one, then we really got rolling."
"We're doing reservations," he said. "If we have open tables and people walk up, we'll seat them, but I highly recommend reservations because of the limited seating."
For Crabby Pig, located on Canal Street, rain, and whether or not they get their tarp up, will determine if they're opening the outdoor dining area on Friday or not, said Sissy Powers, an assistant manager at the restaurant.
"We're planning on being open for outdoor seating," Powers said. "Right now, when we do this safe distancing, there's probably seven tables. Probably first come, first served. It's been going crazy. These masks are a pain."
For Tom Marsh, owner of Chat 'N' Chew, located in McCoole, the state's response and guidelines have been a mess.
"These state people don't understand the operation of a business," Marsh said. "If my Friday Fish Fry starts at 4 p.m. and if suddenly we can open at 5 p.m., then I'm illegal for an hour and then legal? Although we have a beautiful patio area, we're not going to open until Monday."
The restaurant will have seven or eight tables open on the patio when they do reopen.
He said he doesn't think the state gave restaurants enough time to prepare to fit guidelines and has questions for how they'll handle eventually opening indoor dining at 50% capacity.
"The restaurant industry has lost more than any other industry," Marsh said. "They tell us one in four will not open again. I worked 46 years to turn it into a nice restaurant and the government comes along and says shut down. What about free enterprise? How can we operate at 50% capacity? Are they going to reduce my real estate taxes 50%? The Paycheck Protection Program is the biggest joke to ever come out of Congress.
"I realize it (COVID-19) truly is a thing and 100,000 people are dead," he said. "There's a haunting unfairness to it all."
Follow staff writer Brandon Glass on Twitter @Bglass13.
