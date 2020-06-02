CUMBERLAND — As local and national protests following the killing of George Floyd grow, Ellen McDaniel-Weissler talked of her half-century fight against racial injustice and feelings of outrage that more change hasn’t come over the years.

On Sunday, she decided to peacefully protest in memory of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after pleading that he couldn’t breathe while three Minneapolis police officers kneeled on him and pinned him to the ground.

McDaniel-Weissler of LaVale used social media to invite others to join her for a demonstration in downtown Cumberland as long as everyone followed social distancing guidelines and wore a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Within a short time, roughly 100 folks participated in the protest.

“Fifty years later, I’m carrying signs that say almost the same thing,” she said. “It’s just amazing to me that we haven’t made more progress.”

Now, she’s planning a candlelight vigil from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Mechanic and Baltimore streets to honor Floyd’s life.

The event will include speakers and singing, and participants once again are asked to be peaceful, wear masks and practice social distancing.

“I have never participated in a violent protest and I never will,” McDaniel-Weissler said. “The community of people of color have every right to feel outraged … They’re dying. It infuriates me.”

While many people support her actions, others disrespect and bully her while she protests.

“I get death threats … people throw things at me,” McDaniel-Weissler said.

“I don’t really let those things bother me,” she said. “I try to get the community involved.”

Also on Sunday, Garrett County resident Sydney Spaulding organized a protest on the corner of Third and Oak streets in Oakland.

“Oakland does have racist citizens here,” she said via text message. “I am biracial and I can attest to that. I got bullied clear through school.”

On Tuesday, she attended a protest in Morgantown, West Virginia.

“We know all humans matter. But right now black people are dying in the streets,” Spaulding said. “And they desperately need our help. They are literally crying and begging for their lives … No one should have to experience this pain.”

Other rallies were held, and more are being planned, in local areas, including Keyser, West Virginia.

Cumberland resident Rebecca Vardiman, a retired United Methodist minister who served her calling for 25 years, plans to participate in a peaceful protest in Frostburg on Friday.

Vardiman is grateful for police.

“They have a very hard job,” she said.

“Yet, our whole society is based on racism,” she said and talked of the country being built by slaves.

“I don’t believe that white people, and I’m one of them, can truly understand what it is like in our nation today to be a person of color,” Vardiman said. “This racism is evil … It’s a curse we bring upon ourselves.”

She said she “found it very troubling,” when President Donald Trump held the Bible and threatened military force on Monday.

“I hate the destruction,” she said of violence associated with protests. “As awful as it is … we’re talking about people’s lives and actually the way some people are dying.”

Cumberland resident Lisa Wolford, owner of Wolford Photography, captured images of the city’s protest on Sunday.

“It’s extremely important that we get our positive message out to the community,” she said via email.

“We are hurting for our brothers and sisters of color,” Wolford said. “We need to choose to be better humans. Black lives do matter. George Floyd’s life matters. The lives of every person of color who has fallen victim to systemic racism … their lives matter.”