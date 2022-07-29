ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A lime doser project at Jennings Run in Mount Savage was among topics at the Maryland Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday.
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford chaired the event, which included Treasurer Dereck Davis and Comptroller Peter Franchot.
First Fruits Excavating of Ridgeley, West Virginia, was awarded its $676,065 bid to treat and mitigate harmful effects of acid mine drainage.
“Acid mine drainage from mining wastes is one of the current environmental problems in the field of mining pollution,” according to the meeting agenda. “This term describes the drainage generated by natural oxidation of sulfide minerals when they are exposed to the combined action of water and atmospheric oxygen.”
In order to treat acid mine drainage, lime is dosed to increase the sludge pH level.
The board also approved:
• A bid not to exceed $1,295,446 for miscellaneous roadway and shoulder maintenance work at various locations in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
• An increase for registers of wills salaries across the state at the beginning of the next term of office and for the duration of the new term. Salaries were raised from $114,641 to $134,899 in Allegany County, and $108,827 to $128,057 in Garrett County. The board last approved a registers of wills salary increase in 2018.
• Commitments of $100,000 for playground equipment at Meadow Park in Barton, and $58,500 for the Mountain Ridge High School outdoor basketball court.
• $6,750 for the Broadford Park pavilion roof and field lighting, and $4,500 for the Grantsville youth sports batting cage in Garrett County.
• A timber sale of $82,104 for 208,534 board feet of saw timber, and 430 cords of pulpwood in Savage River State Forest in Garrett County.
