CUMBERLAND — The Salvation Army in Cumberland will be teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of America to expand its reach in the community.
The two organizations have worked together on a national level in partnerships since the 1940s, said Capt. Ronnette Smith of the local Salvation Army.
The partnership in the county had been in the works for about a year. It came about after the Salvation Army found out Glen Harvey Jones, an educator, left it an endowment.
“Because of that endowment we’re able to expand and grow. We will still need the public support, but it’s getting us off the ground and getting everything started,” Smith said. “The Boys & Girls Club has incredible training opportunities for our staff. It has all sorts of things for the youth to be involved in.”
The Salvation Army has a summer camp ongoing, but in a limited way.
The hope is to next year have a sleep away camp that will be available for as many kids as they can manage to haul to the camp in Richardsville, Virginia.
“We are working on transportation so that we can serve all of Allegany County,” said Smith. “Currently we have just been serving South Penn Elementary, but with transportation we can provide after school things for kids around the county.”
The club in the county will be called the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Allegany County.
