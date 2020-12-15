MCHENRY — Local and state officials have condemned a racial incident that a Middle Eastern family reportedly experienced during a visit to the Deep Creek Lake area this past weekend.
An email that began circulating on social media early Monday, sent to the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, Offlake Rentals and others details a series of occurrences the family claims they experienced during their recent trip to the area. They stayed in a Limpopo Lane property managed by the rental company.
While they'd originally planned to stay until Monday, the email said, the family members who remained there Sunday afternoon cut short their visit "due to the lack of security they felt in the area. As a Middle Eastern family, they felt very unsafe."
The email goes on to detail how, as the family was pulling out of the driveway to leave, "a man presented himself in full Ku Klux Klan attire within 30 feet of the driveway," and stood near the property on the left as they drove away.
The author of the email, Hawa — a member of the family who wished to have her last name withheld due to safety concerns — spoke with the Times-News about the incident Monday afternoon by phone. She said that the trip was intended for her family to meet her partner's relatives one evening, as they reside in the region.
Though she said that she didn't see anything personally, Hawa reported that while the two families were gathered outside Saturday night for a bonfire, some of those present saw and heard "subtle little things."
On Saturday morning, Hawa recalled, a man on an all-terrain vehicle passed their property and her uncle as he sat outside three times in short succession, driving a bit more slowly each time. On the third pass, her uncle reportedly recounted, the man made eye contact.
"My uncle said it was a bit weird," Hawa said. "But he didn't make anything of it."
Later that evening, "three people mentioned that they saw like a white, shadowy figure on the road." Around that same time, her uncle heard sounds as if someone was walking in the nearby trees, Hawa said.
Ultimately, everyone dismissed their respective experiences as just hearing or seeing things, she said, and they weren't given a second thought until they came up in the context of discussion of the Klan-hooded figure.
Hawa said her aunt and uncle left on Sunday morning, and when she and her boyfriend departed Sunday afternoon, only her mother, grandmother, younger siblings and cousins remained.
When her mother heard "very loud footsteps, almost like stomping" on the back porch of the home that didn't come from anyone staying there, Hawa said, the woman's bad gut feeling prompted her to have everyone pack up and leave, though she did not explain her reasoning.
"They're starting to pull away from the home," Hawa said, "and my 13-year-old sister said she saw a man come out from the house ... on the left hand side. And she said that she saw a person in full Klan attire, a white coned hood, a white robe and a red cross around his neck."
The sight made her normally stoic sister scream, she said, causing the other children in the car to look out the windows and see a few people out in the street, reportedly observing the scene.
"They sped off and left," Hawa said. "The last thing on their mind was to call the police or anything, they just wanted to get out of that situation because they felt very unsafe."
The family ultimately filed a police report the following day, Hawa said. Per a statement from the Garrett County government Monday afternoon, the county sheriff's office is investigating the incident.
"The Board of Garrett County Commissioners has been made aware of an incident from this weekend now circulating on social media," the statement reads. "We would like to reiterate that all are welcome to Garrett County and The Board does not condone hate speech or intimidation of any kind."
U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), who represents Garrett County, also condemned the incident.
"The Ku Klux Klan is a domestic terrorist group, and we must fight against these abhorrent acts and this disgusting organization," Trone said in a statement. "Racism still very much exists across our nation, even in our own backyards. We have to identify it, root it out, and we have to be better than this. Mountain Maryland is a beautiful place that everyone should be able to enjoy. It is a shame that these acts of hate and intimidation imperil the safety that every American should feel when they travel. We must be better than this."
State Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendell Beitzel, who represent the county, also spoke out against the "appalling incident" in a joint statement issued Monday.
"We strongly condemn this racist act and we want to express zero tolerance for this immoral behavior," the statement reads. "Guests should never have to experience such callous discrimination anywhere, and it is extremely troubling that it occurred here in our county."
A similar incident in Garrett County made the news earlier this year, when a picture of a lynched effigy hanging from a tree in a Grantsville homeowner's front yard made the rounds on social media. While it's distasteful, Edwards and Beitzel said at the time, the homeowner has the right to display what they wish on their property, and so legally nothing can be done to stop them.
Hawa said her family's primary concern is ensuring that other minority families vacationing in the area aren't met with something similar. She's been pleased with most of the responses that they've received from the local entities and officials they contacted about the incident.
"It's not about the money," Hawa said. "We just care about people's safety."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.