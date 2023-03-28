CUMBERLAND — Through her work with 4-H, a local high school student was at the White House on Friday for the launch of its challenge to end hunger and build healthy communities.
Lydia Vassiliadi, 17, an 11th grade student at Bishop Walsh School, was selected by 4-H officials to attend the event.
Jessica Mellon, 4-H senior agent associate at the University of Maryland Extension's Allegany County office, said Vassiliadi has participated with the organization for years.
"I am extremely proud of Lydia," Mellon said via email. "She is active in 4-H at the local, state and national levels, and her outstanding leadership skills have garnered recognition beyond the 4-H community, as evidenced by her recent visit to the White House."
As a middle school student, Vassiliadi and her 4-H Food Team collected 914 pounds of donated produce from the Cumberland Farmers Market for the Union Rescue Mission in 2019, Mellon said.
Vassiliadi also participated in the Maryland 4-H Issue Forum on water quality in 2020, and the National 4-H True Leaders in Equity Institute in 2021, she said.
While 4-H is the largest youth development organization in the country, it's easier to think of it as a community or network at varying levels, Mellon said.
"Regardless of the topic, youth are encouraged to take on leadership roles and engage in service," Mellon said.
"Lydia started off in 4-H interested in robotics, and along the way, she engaged in additional service opportunities," she said.
Conference
According to health.gov, President Joe Biden roughly six months ago hosted the first White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health in more than 50 years.
The program aims to reduce the number of Americans that experience diet-related diseases including obesity, diabetes and hypertension.
"Through this challenge, the administration is encouraging stakeholders across all sectors of society to make bold and impactful commitments that will allow us to collectively achieve the goal the president set out: end hunger and increase healthy eating and physical activity by 2030 so fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases — all while reducing disparities," the website states.
Participants in the challenge are encouraged to commit to areas of the national strategy, which includes improved food access and affordability, integration of nutrition and health, empowerment for consumers to make and have access to healthy choices, support of physical activity, and enhanced nutrition and food security research.
Vassiliadi plans to create a student-led initiative through 4-H that includes her peers and members of the public, and identify the community's specific needs.
"The data is the road map," she said. "That will be our starting point."
Areas to consider include access to healthy food.
"Everything begins with the local community ... the grassroots campaign," Vassiliadi said.
Her mother, Dr. Blanche Mavromatis, is director of the breast program at the UPMC Western Maryland Center for Breast Care, Schwab Family Cancer Center.
"It's very exciting to have young leaders be encouraged to attend these programs," she said of her daughter's invitation to the White House and added that 4-H has been "a very big driving force."
