CUMBERLAND — Many educators take a personal interest in the well-being of their students, but Barton resident John Broadwater has taken his one step further after a Ukrainian student and his family were uprooted from their home in Kyiv.
Broadwater has taught 5-year-old Milan English as a second language through the online learning platform Outschool since March 2020. Through his classes, Broadwater said, he works with about 170 students a week from all over the world. His young students are 4-7 years old, he said, and lessons can touch on anything from geography to sea creatures.
Milan has taken dozens of classes with him in that time, Broadwater said, and he's gotten to know the boy, his younger brother Eddie and their mother Julia well.
It's been a few weeks, however, since Milan was able to join in for a lesson, Broadwater said, as the family fled Ukraine for Romania following Russia's invasion. The family is safe in Denmark, Broadwater said, and as they adjust to their new reality, he is fundraising to help support them.
Of the $6,400 goal set for the Gofundme campaign to benefit the family, $635 has been raised. He also hopes to assist from afar with helping Julia find employment to support her children.
Broadwater has been in contact with the family on a near-daily basis, he said. He recalled speaking to her online 10 days before the Russian invasion, and telling her of reports he'd seen in American media.
At that time, Broadwater said, Julia wasn't sure that the Russian government would make good on its threats of invasion.
"They were woken up that morning by the bombings," Broadwater said.
The family sought shelter for a time in a Kyiv subway station before making their way to the Romanian border, he said. There, they received aid from a refugee shelter. The family arrived a few days earlier in Denmark, Broadwater said, traveling without their own vehicle.
It's hard not to be moved by the plight the young family and so many others currently face, Broadwater said.
"You see the stories in the media, and it just reminds you of the Holocaust or 9/11," Broadwater said. "My heart breaks and aches for all those people."
Despite the student's young age, videos Julia has posted of Milan on social media show that he is aware of what's going on in his home country, Broadwater said.
"I haven't talked to Milan directly. I'm going to try to set up a video call by the end of the week with them," Broadwater said. "But, through their videos, Milan is aware of the situation. In his videos, he's not really being coached by his mom except for when he has trouble with English words, but he's like 'We've got to stop Putin, Ukraine will win the war.'"
