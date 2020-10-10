CUMBERLAND — The convenience of mail-in voting and a hotly contested presidential race will likely increase voter participation in the upcoming general election, Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator, said.
“I’m going to estimate we will have somewhere between 80% to 82% turnout,” Loibel told the Times-News on Thursday. “That is what we are looking at for Allegany County. Maryland overall is planning for at least an 80% turnout.”
Loibel said a close race such as the one expected between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden can increase voter turnout.
“The race plays into it,” Loibel said. “On average, we range from 72% to 75% anyway. So I would add more based on the situation at hand. General elections tend to attract more voters.”
Maryland utilized mail-in voting for its June primary election. Loibel said mail-in voting has always been used for absentee balloting. She said things have gone smoothly contrary to some concerns raised nationally with the process.
“We have not had any issues,” Loibel. “I can only speak for Allegany County, but we have not had any problems with the process.
“The safest way to (vote during) this election is, for sure, by mail. And the earliest that they can get their ballot back to us the better, especially if they don’t want to worry about the Postal Service (delivery schedule). If it is getting close, they can use the dropbox.”
A ballot dropbox is provided at the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road and at Mountain Ridge High School.
Allegany County has established six voting centers for Nov. 3. In-person voting will be at Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools, Westmar Middle School, Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company and the county office complex.
“As of Oct. 6, we have sent 8,234 ballots and received 1,330 back,” Loibel said. “That is how many people have filled out the applications. But that is just getting started. We are pretty up to date on entering things into the system.”
Maryland mailed a ballot to all registered voters for the primary. However, for the general election, voters were sent applications to fill out to request a vote by mail ballot.
To receive a mail-in ballot, applications must be returned by Oct. 20.
“Oct. 20 is a hard deadline,” Loibel said. “It is not a postmarked deadline; we need to have them in hand by Oct. 20. After that, they can also vote in person with early voting, or go on Election Day, Nov. 3 to vote.”
Voters can track the status of their application and ballot online through a tracking tool on the state elections board website: elections.Maryland.gov. Along the right side, visitors to the site will see a tab titled “Voter Look-Up.” By providing identifying information they can see their status.
“The ballots have to be postmarked on or before election day Nov. 3,” Loibel said. “We can still receive them after election day up until our final canvas, which is planned for Nov. 13. But they have to have that postmark on or before Election Day.”
Maryland changed vendors for printing the ballots for the general election. SeaChange, a Minnesota-based vendor, printed the 4 million ballots sent to Maryland voters for the June primary. SeaChange declined to provide the service for the general election. Maryland awarded the Taylor Corp., another Minnesota firm, the contract to print the ballots for the general election.
