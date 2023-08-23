OAKLAND — Talk of litigation is among responses from folks and organizations that reject a decision the Maryland Department of Natural Resources issued Friday.
DNR granted conditional approval for Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to replace the bridge on Swallow Falls Road in the state-designated Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River Corridor.
Because of the river's protective classification, DNR had to approve an exception for construction to happen.
In a letter to Garrett County’s engineering department, DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz said the exception “is consistent with the legislative intent of the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act and, is not injurious to the scenic and wild character of the river."
Joan Maloof, founder of the Old-Growth Forest Network, said her organization is considering legal action to protect trees that would be impacted by the project.
"I was very disappointed by the DNR decision," she said. "We have so few old-growth forests left in Maryland."
The forest in the area of the bridge, which includes some hemlock, oak, cherry and maple trees, "has been able to survive for hundreds of years untouched," she said and added there's no way to directly offset such loss.
"Terms like restoration, conservation, sound good but basically what we're doing is cutting down (part of) one of our rare old-growth forests," she said.
Additionally, the Swallow Falls forest has historic significance, Maloof said.
"Thomas Edison camped there, as did Henry Ford," she said and added that presidents including Warren Harding and Calvin Coolidge also visited and stayed at the park.
Maloof said she hopes the state's leader will override DNR's decision.
"We hope Governor Wes Moore will step in to protect this irreplaceable natural area with its Wild and Scenic river and an old-growth forest," she said.
If not, "perhaps a judge will," Maloof said.
Other voices
Most folks agree a new bridge is needed, but want the project to cause the least environmental disturbance possible.
Earlier this month, the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board made recommendations, including that the new bridge follow the same alignment as the existing structure, not exceed 28 feet in width and be closed during the construction project without a temporary structure in place.
DNR's conditional approval of the exception last week followed the advisory board's size limit for the bridge, but granted the county's request for an offset alignment and called for the road to remain open during construction.
Youghiogheny Riverkeeper Eric Harder, who works for the nonprofit Pennsylvania-based Mountain Watershed Association, said DNR should have complied with the advisory board's stipulations.
"Mountain Watershed is outraged by the decision, not only by Garrett County but (DNR) as well," he said via email.
"As the Youghiogheny Riverkeeper, I view the act of not following the recommendation of the Youghiogheny Advisory Board as an unlawful decision," Harder said. "The exceptions granted will forever negatively impact the cultural value associated with Swallow Falls State Park and the Scenic and Wild Yough Corridor."
Garrett County officials "will be known for their destruction of this extremely valuable ecological place, one that is a proposed Irreplaceable Natural Area," he said.
Kurtz's letter on Friday stated "the designation has not yet been finalized," and DNR determined the bridge replacement project "is the continuation of an existing use and will not have a detrimental impact on the habitats or natural resources for which this area is to be designated.”
Steve Storck, who owns property in the Wild Yough scenic corridor, said the majority of the proposed offset alignment for the new bridge, to be built beside the existing bridge so it can stay open during construction, is outside of the county's right of way.
"They have no right to build there," he said via email.
"I am glad a decision was made, although I am very disappointed that the secretary granted all exceptions of the long-standing protections of the Youghiogheny Wild River, Swallow Falls State Park and the newly amended Maryland Forest Conservation Act which protects old growth forest in favor of the County's request," Storck said.
He also asked why the bridge area should remain open to traffic while many other county projects called for road closures.
"According to the County’s press page at least seven bridge projects have occurred in Garrett County over the last several years and all but one required a temporary closure and lengthy detour," Storck said.
John Bambacus, former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, is a member of the Garrett County Forestry Board who lives about a mile above the Wild Yough corridor.
"The policy decision to grant an unprecedented blanket exception to the Garrett County Commissioners by Secretary Kurtz needs to be modified so that careful attention is given to existing statutory law, regulations, and the management plan," he said via email.
The Youghiogheny River Local Advisory Board, which until recently hadn't met for 17 years, was "placed in an untenable situation," Bambacus said.
The board members "were not briefed about the law or regulations, and put on the hot seat by the commissioners to make a design decision on which they had no prior knowledge," he said.
"There still is time to ask the secretary to have the board briefed so that an informed decision could be made on an historic bridge and state park within Maryland’s only Wild and Scenic River, The Mighty Youghiogheny," Bambacus said.
Paul Durham supervised administration of the Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River program for the Maryland Park Service until his retirement in 2004.
His work included review and approval of permits in the Wild river corridor and the enforcement of river regulations.
"When I was responsible for the oversight of DNR permitting in the wild river corridor it was customary for the department to prohibit timber cutting on private land adjacent to the river," Durham said via email.
"No new bridge alignment is really needed and the irreplaceable forest in Swallow Falls State Park should be preserved and protected," he said.
"The bridge can be replaced within its current right of way and footprint. That should be what occurs," Durham said. "No hardship has been shown as required by the river regulations in order for an exception to be granted."
As the former State Scenic and Wild Rivers coordinator, John Wilson said he was disappointed by the DNR decision to grant an exception to the Wild river regulations.
"I don’t feel the applicant, in this case the county, demonstrated that the project would not be injurious to the scenic and wild character of the river, or would cause unnecessary hardship as stipulated in the regulations," he said via email.
"Furthermore, the area of the proposed bridge replacement is part of the public estate, which was purchased for resource protection and recreation for present and future generations," Wilson said.
"Since this area is along Maryland’s only Wild river, it is imperative that resource protection be a priority and any impacts minimized," he said.
"It is also imperative that both the county and DNR be open and transparent and solicit input from both resource professionals and the public as the design and construction moves forward," Wilson said. "This approach will result in a bridge that will be safe, blend with its natural surroundings and minimize environmental impacts."
Garrett County resident Ann Bristow said the death of ancient trees cannot be offset by conservation and mitigation strategies.
"That’s why they are considered irreplaceable," she said via email.
"DNR’s exception request supports a design that will allow for the removal of the central pier structure from the middle of the river," Bristol said.
"Removal of this pier structure deserves its own environmental impact assessment," she said.
"Removal is likely to contaminate the river with debris of unknown toxicity as well as significantly disturb the stream bed," Bristow said. "Construction of the bridge in the existing location, designed to support and stabilize the central pier, without relying on it for structural support, would minimize stream degradation."
Garrett County Forestry Board Chairman Mike Minnick said the group's members disagreed with an initial proposed 35-foot-wide bridge and favored a smaller structure.
"As far as the impact on the old-growth forest, I'm not in favor of destroying these virgin timber trees that have stood for over 300 years," he said via email.
"There is an existing one-lane bridge that goes through the forest with no impact," Minnick said.
"The main issue is the removal of the center cement pillars that I don't think affects the water flow or habitat that exists there already," he said.
"I do believe (Kurtz) has the best interests involved but needs to reconsider disturbing the old growth forest," Minnick said. "If our forefathers before us can put a bridge through without disturbing the old growth timber with less equipment we should be able to do the same."
When asked for his response to DNR's decision, Sen. Mike McKay said via email he had "no position at this time," and added, "clearly the community wanted a smaller impacted footprint by creating a narrowed bridge less than any of the one proposed."
Del. Jim Hinebaugh said he supports Kurtz's decision regarding the Swallow Falls bridge project.
"I applaud the secretary and his staff for the way they've handled the decision making process," he said via email.
"DNR made a concerted effort to collect public input/comment and gave serious consideration to the input received," Hinebaugh said.
"It's obvious to me that the secretary understands and appreciates the potential environmental impact of construction of the bridge as well as the potential impacts on those who live and work in proximity of the bridge," he said.
"I believe the conditions included in the approval/exception will ensure that the impact during construction will be minimized," Hinebaugh said. "I believe the changes to the original bridge design will provide a structure that will meet needs of users."
The Cumberland Times-News also reached out to the Garrett County Commissioners, Garrett Trails and the Youghiogheny River Advisory Board for comment, but didn't receive responses prior to press deadline.
