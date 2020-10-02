Locals react to Trump COVID-19 diagnosis

CUMBERLAND — Local folks used many words in reaction to news that President Donald Trump has COVID-19, but “surprised” wasn’t one of them.
This week, Trump counselor Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus after traveling on Air Force One with the president on Tuesday to and from the first presidential debate.
Early Friday morning, the president tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the disease.
“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” he stated.
At age 74, Trump is in the highest risk category for serious complications from the virus, which has killed more than 208,000 Americans and infected millions of people across the country.
The president has frequently downplayed the severity of the global pandemic, contradicted experts on his task force, including Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield, and refused to wear a mask despite scientific evidence that proves they help contain the disease.
“Unfortunately, I'm not surprised that the Trumps have tested positive — it was only a matter of time, given the amount of interaction he has had with others with inconsistent use of masks or social distancing,” Dr. Judy Stone, an infectious disease specialist who spent 25 years in solo practice in Cumberland and is a Forbes.com senior contributor for health care issues, said via email on Friday.
“Wearing a mask does work. It provides partial protection to the wearer, by lowering the dose of virus that reaches you, and protects others,” she said. “Sadly, the people in Trump's entourage did not wear masks, distance, or quarantine, even after being told that Hope Hicks tested positive. This puts others at needless risk of COVID. People exposed to him should mask, distance and quarantine to protect others.”
The Trumps’ infections demonstrate that all people need to take COVID-19 seriously and follow public health recommendations, Stone said.
“COVID kills and causes long-term illness, even in young people, and we should do everything we can to stop its spread,” she said.
Rameet Thapa is director of Infectious Disease & Antimicrobial Stewardship at UPMC Western Maryland.
He too said he was not surprised to learn that Donald Trump has COVID-19.
“Given the fact that he’s not complying with (expert medical) recommendations, that does put him at increased risk,” Thapa said.
Without knowing details of the president’s symptoms, the outcome of his illness can’t be predicted.
However, based on general population data, Trump faces a greater threat from the disease than younger people.
“If he needed oxygen … then perhaps he would be more at risk for severe illness and hospitalization,” Thapa said.
He reiterated the importance of wearing masks, environmental disinfection and frequent hand washing to slow spread of the disease.
“(President Trump) has had different opinions about COVID compared to Dr. Fauci from the very beginning,” he said.
Based on current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the Trumps should remain isolated for roughly 10 days to two weeks from the time they tested positive for COVID-19.
Recent studies suggest the disease is changing.
“Maybe the virus strains have mutated to the point where the disease itself is not as severe,” Thapa said. “But it is becoming more infectious.”
Stephen Simpson is a professor in Frostburg State University’s political science department and specializes in the American presidency.
As of Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi tested negative for COVID-19.
“These are the next two in the line of succession should the president become incapacitated or die, so there should be few concerns about the stability of American government leadership under current circumstances,” Simpson said via email. “At this point, the biggest impact may be on the presidential campaign, as we are just a month away from election day.”
The president will be in quarantine, and former Vice President Joe Biden was potentially exposed to the virus during Tuesday night’s debate. Biden said Friday he had tested negative.
“Certainly, the planned second debate is in jeopardy,” Simpson said.
