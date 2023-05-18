LONACONING — The dedication that volunteer firefighters contribute to their community has inspired a painting in their honor.
Marlee Opel, 25, and her husband Elijah Thane, 27, are painting a mural on the wall of Good Will Fire Company No. 1 that faces Main Street in Lonaconing.
The couple, who live in Lonaconing, are donating their time and skills for the painting, which depicts a firefighter.
"We wanted to do something good for the community," Opel said.
They have been professionally painting murals since 2021.
"We usually travel the country," she said of full-time painting gigs in states including Texas and Florida. "That's all we do now."
The couple feature their work online at Elijahthane.com, and document their projects via YouTube videos.
Locally, their work includes landscape murals at Fatboy's Pizza Shack in Frostburg and the corner of Centre and Baltimore streets in Cumberland.
This summer, they plan to partner with the Allegany Arts Council and paint a mural on the building of the George's Creek Florist & Gift Shoppe.
"We are still awaiting community feedback for the design concept of the mural," Opel said. "We were thinking something with flowers."
Thane began his artwork on smaller canvases.
"I actually always wanted to go bigger," he said, so he started painting the interior walls of his home, which led to exterior murals.
"It's the best job ever," Thane said. "I love it."
For the Good Will mural, Thane talked to the fire company's volunteers, who suggested he incorporate the department's logo and a firefighter.
"I took that design and ran with it," he said.
Good Will Fire Company Chief Bobby Ritchie said the department's membership approved Thane's sketch proposal and furnished supplies for the project.
"It's nice to see that people are giving back," he said. "Anything to make the town look better ... is always a benefit to the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.