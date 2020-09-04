LONACONING — Thursday's late night fire in a duplex at 17 Douglas Ave. caused extensive damage, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 11 p.m. blaze at the Lawrence Trenum property caused a property loss estimated at $50,000 to the structure and $10,000 in contents, investigators said.
The fire originated in a rear kitchen area and was discovered by a resident, the fire marshal's office said.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by investigators.
The Good Will Volunteer Fire Department conducted the fire operation.
"Callers reported being able to see the flames and glow of the fire from a great distance," Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officers for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, said. "Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately three hours."
Fire departments from Midland, Barton, Shaft, Frostburg, Westernport, Keyser, Piedmont and Eastern Garrett also responded to the scene along with ambulances from George's Creek and a Tri-Towns EMS. A Department of Emergency Services EMS supervisor also responded to the incident.
