LONACONING — A fitness contest with cash prizes is set to begin next month.
The 100-day Get Healthy Challenge, which runs March 1 through June 8, aims to empower folks to take control of their health.
The theme for the event, which will be held in Lonaconing and is open to anyone for a $5 registration fee, is “2023 is all about me,” said Lonaconing Mayor Jack Coburn.
On the first and third Wednesday each month, the Georges Creek Ambulance Service will conduct screenings for blood pressure and glucose, as well as “weigh-ins” at Lonaconing Town Hall, 35 E Main St.
“There are so many people who don’t get their blood pressure checked,” Coburn said. “We’re trying to get people healthy and aware of their own health.”
Exercise programs will be held at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Good Will Fire Company Armory, 2 Advocate Court.
Cash prizes of $500, $250 and $125 will be awarded for the top three people who lose the highest percentage of their body weight respectively, he said.
Additionally, gift cards will be awarded via raffle to folks who sign in at the weigh-ins, Coburn said.
The Medicine Shoppe in Lonaconing will discuss a vitamin program and vaccinations at 6 p.m. April 4 at the armory, Coburn said.
Lonaconing hosted a similar event roughly seven years ago, he said.
“We found it to be a very successful program,” Coburn said. “The program then wasn’t as detailed as now.”
Coburn said more information about the challenge will be available in the near future.
UPMC Western Maryland plans to participate in the event.
“We’re certainly going to talk about fitness,” UPMC Western Maryland Health Educator Mike Browning said and added a dietician will provide nutrition information.
Spring is a great time for folks to get motivated about health and fitness, and develop an exercise routine and diet plan, he said and added that obesity is tied to chronic disease.
“The timing is perfect,” Browning said of the Lonaconing challenge.
Beginning a routine “is the most important part,” he said.
Potomac Therapy, which has offices in Cumberland and Lonaconing, is a sponsor of the fitness challenge.
Sarah Rotruck, a physical therapist at the practice, said the group is excited to support the event.
“Physical activity is important for your physical body and mental health,” she said.
