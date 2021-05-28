CUMBERLAND — A Lonaconing woman has been charged with intentionally activating a false fire alarm earlier this month at UPMC Western Maryland, prompting a disruption of service for more than a dozen kidney dialysis patients, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Review of the hospital video surveillance footage by investigators resulted in the arrest Thursday of Karena Eileen Heslop, 41.
Heslop was charged with causing a false fire alarm, reckless endangerment, violation of state fire prevention regulation and related offenses when she was arrested in Garrett County, state fire officials said.
Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Heslop was reportedly granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
The charges stemmed from an incident May 18 at about 6:20 a.m. when the Cumberland Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm at the hospital located at 12500 Willowbrook Road.
The incident occurred when 16 patients were in the beginning steps of receiving dialysis treatment at the Medical Arts Center.
The patients were evacuated by nursing staff and some were assisted by wheelchairs.
