Lonaconing woman turning 100

LONACONING — Mary C. Whiteman will celebrate her 100th birthday on July 15.
Born in Frostburg, she is the oldest living survivor of her family. Whiteman still lives at home with the assistance of her daughter and Frank Danfelt of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
She still enjoys music and keeping up with local news and current events. She often talks about the “good ole days” of Lonaconing, and enjoyed weekend travels with her late husband Paul, and late brother George Porter.
Due to the COVID-19, she will only be having a small celebration in her home, but would enjoy receiving cards or letters.
Well-wishers may write to her at 16114 Old Beechwood Road, Lonaconing, MD 21539.
