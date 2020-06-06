Lonaconing's Nettie Kelly turning 100

LONACONING — Nettie Kelly is a Lonaconing icon, and as she nears the century mark, her impact on the town is still felt in those who know her and in those who enjoyed a meal at Kellys Tavern, which she owned with her husband, William.
Kelly will celebrate her 100th birthday on June 17 at Egle Nursing and Rehab Center, where she would gladly receive cards and well wishes, if members of the public should so choose.
“She owned Kellys Tavern and they operated that for years,” said Lonaconing Mayor Jack Coburn, who frequently ate at the bar with his family. “She was always known for her Nettie’s Hot Roast Beef sandwich. She was also noted for her Maryland crab cakes.”
Jeff Metz, administrator of the nursing home, said he’s known Kelly since he was a little boy.
The town matriarch had one son, William P. Kelly, and two grandchildren, Michael and Kristine Kelly. She served the community hot meals from Kelly’s Bar, which now sits across from the recently christened Lefty Grove Memorial Park.
As for how Kelly would like to celebrate her birthday, she said, “at home with birthday cake, and some candy might be nice.”
Turning 100, for her, isn’t such a big deal because she doesn’t “feel a day over 17.”
Some of her favorite memories are being at home or in the kitchen making food, doing her work, she said.
She’s known Lonaconing for almost as long as it’s known itself and thinks it’s still a wonderful place.
“(The) homes are still beautiful, it’s such a good place to call home,” she said.
While so much has changed, one thing has always stayed the same, “people never change.”
Birthday cards for Kelly can be mailed to Egle Nursing and Rehab at 57 Jackson St., Lonaconing, MD 21539.
