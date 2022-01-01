Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles exploring homelessness and poverty in Allegany County.
CUMBERLAND, Md. — While getting a grasp on specific figures is more complicated than it might seem, some working directly with individuals experiencing homelessness in Allegany County say that the circumstances of those impacted have shifted over the last few years.
During a recent interview, the Rev. David Ziler, who runs the Union Rescue Mission in Cumberland, said that it’s difficult to get the full picture of how many people are experiencing homelessness locally as the number fluctuates often. The “ballpark figure,” he said, averages out to about 125 people.
While other emergency options exist, the mission is the only homeless shelter of its sort in the region.
Nicole Brant, coordinator for the Office of Housing Opportunities at the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission, said during a recent interview that the commission’s definition of homelessness varies based on grant funders’ stipulations. The definition that the mission uses is a bit more commonly understood, she said.
“That’s the most basic definition of homelessness: You really don’t have a place to stay, all your friends and family and those avenues of shelter have dried up,” Ziler said. “That’s when we would step in and provide aid.”
Over the last three or four years, Ziler said, shelter has been provided to folks under different circumstances than those previously observed leading to housing insecurity.
Mission staff is seeing many senior citizens with health issues that prevent them from maintaining their homes, Ziler said, “which is not normal for us to see.” Many “have never been homeless in their life, and now they’re 65 and homeless.”
They’re also seeing “the second generation of the opioid epidemic” in the adult children of parents who struggled with substance use disorder, he said.
“We’re seeing 20-, 30-year-olds, not necessarily with addiction but with no coping skills,” Ziler said. They also frequently missed out on other life lessons like learning to balance their budget or cook for themselves.
“They’ve never been taught this because their parents had addiction issues,” Ziler said. “That’s a different population than what we were used to dealing with, too. We were used to dealing with the addict that came in with severe addiction. And now we’re kind of dealing with the outskirts of that, the effects of addiction more so than active addiction at the mission now at this point.”
Additionally, he noted, they sometimes see grandparents who had to take in their grandchildren due to their parent’s addiction, “and weren’t equipped to deal with it and end up homeless.”
Addiction remains a critical issue to address, Ziler said, and deserves all the resources pointed its way. What needs more attention, he said, is the impact on the family.
“We’re just starting to feel the wave” of the long-term impact of the ongoing problem of widespread drug misuse, he said.
“Not just in our county, but across the country, there’s a lot of programs to help people with fighting addictions,” Ziler said. “But the people that don’t get talked about, and where the issue struggles is the grandparents, when their kid overdoses in front of their grandkids, or like I said when the kids who have kind of grown up in a situation where they weren’t taught coping skills on how to run a household. And then they are now 18, 19, 20 years old and they have no idea how to function.
“The issue that we’re seeing, it’s really starting at home,” Ziler said. “The homeless problem is starting at the foundational institution of the house, to where the familial unit hasn’t been good for 10 or 15 years, and now we’re seeing the adverse reactions of that.”
Brant said Ziler’s observations mesh with much of what her clients experience.
Elder homelessnessIn the case of the elderly facing homelessness, Ziler said, he attributed it to shifting criteria and difficulty in diagnosing illnesses like dementia.
Often, Ziler said, the older clients are “people who can answer your questions, but then when you get them alone and then you watch them live their life, they can’t function in life very well.”
“The criteria has changed on how people can get into nursing homes,” he said. “It used to be that your doctor could articulate in writing what he’s seen change in you, because he’s known you for 30 years, and he could articulate your need for housing and insurance companies would pay. Now, there’s criteria that these people have to meet they get asked three or four questions ... and if they can answer those set questions, then they don’t deem them with dementia. If they don’t get deemed with dementia or whatever, they can’t meet the qualifications for nursing homes.”
While they might be able to answer a doctor’s questions competently, Ziler said, in his observations they struggle more than it appears.
“The stringent stipulations that I guess the medical professionals are under to deal with dementia, I think, is what’s kind of driving this to where they can’t just say ‘I’ve known this person for a while, I’ve seen decompensation,’” Ziler said. “That’s a big thing on our end.”
Communication and community support
In general, Ziler and Brant agreed, the level of communication between the area’s different groups that work to support those experiencing homelessness helps significantly with both getting folks housed relatively quickly and keeping that the case. The generosity of locals goes a long way, they said.
“We survive solely on donations from our community,” Ziler said of the mission. “If it wasn’t that we lived in a generous community, we wouldn’t be there.”
“Our program here is run completely on grant funds. So, there’s different needs that our clients have that grant funds don’t take care of,” Brant said. “All I have to do — and I’m not gonna mention who — but there’s a lot of individuals that I reach out to throughout the year, and they give donations that I’m able to go buy dishes. When COVID first happened, and no one could find toilet paper, two local churches went down to Pepper’s and bought me boxes of toilet paper that I was able to not just give to the homeless population, but I was able to give them to clients and people that was in need of toilet paper and dish soap.
“I feel that people say that Allegany County is a very poor community — which I’m not going to say that it’s not — but I also know that they help their own and they make us very successful, and keep us help keeping people from doing without,” Brant said.
The business community, she noted, is just as giving as individuals.
“We are successful because we all work together,” Brant said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.