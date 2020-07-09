Longtime doctor for veterans says he will miss his patients

BECKLEY, W.Va. — For Dr. Cirilo Villanueva, retiring from the practice of medicine does not stop him from loving his patients or the practice of medicine.
Villanueva and his wife, Dr. Emma Villanueva, came to the United States in March 1967. Since 1987, Villanueva has taken care of U.S. veterans at the Beckley VA Medical Center.
He chose July 4 — Independence Day — as his retirement date, but he said that his decision to retire is not a totally joyous one.
“I reached my age,” said Villanueva, who is 83. “I still love to take care of the veterans, but I’ve reached my age that I’ve got to retire.
“I love the veterans,” he explained. “I’ve taken care of the veterans.
“And I will miss them.”
Villanueva was born in the Philippines. He and Emma married there, but the couple wanted to practice medicine in the United States, he explained.
“We, always, in our mind had that we want to come to the United States, because there is a great opportunity to improve our knowledge because of the technologies,” he said. “And it was so advanced.
“We wanted to get more, with the care of the patients,” the physician added.
Villanueva trained in anesthesiology at West Virginia University School of Medicine, he said. Just when he had completed his medical training, an opening was advertised at Beckley Hospital in Beckley.
The hospital has now closed, but Dr. Albert Tieche owned the local hospital in those days. Villanueva said Tieche hired him, and that is how Villanueva came to the city that would become home for his family.
The couple have three children — attorney Karen Markowitz, nurse practitioner Michele Villanueva, both of Beckley, and Dr. Tricia Villanueva-Harris of Huntsville, Ala., and six grandchildren, which includes a pair of twins, said Villanueva.
His children loved growing up in Beckley, and Villanueva said that there is a thriving Filipino community in the small city. When they get together, they serve Filipino dishes and fellowship in their shared culture.
“The thing that is good in Beckley is that we have Filipino associations, and, with talking to the Filipinos, it’s almost like you are home in the Philippines,” he said. “There’s a good Catholic church here, too.
Villanueva said his wife had worked in the VAMC emergency room. He joined the VA staff in 1987 as a full-time physician. At first, he was reluctant to be a staff physician.
Now, at the end of his career, he is happy he decided to treat veterans.
Working with American veterans, he said, he found his calling in the medical field.
“They have protected us. They have given us freedom and democracy in this country, and they have sacrificed themselves, without seeing their family, for years. I love them all.”
