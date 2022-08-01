The Baltimore Street bridge in Cumberland predates the city. According to William Lowdermilke in “A History of Cumberland, Maryland,” a bridge was built across Wills Creek near where it met the Potomac River in 1755.
That first bridge was “built at the strategic spot on Wills Creek where up to a dozen spans, illustrating most of the history of bridges in the United States, have stood,” according to the Cumberland News.
Fort Cumberland had been built on the west side of the creek the year before, but as things heated up between the British and Native Americans during the French and Indian War, it became dangerous for settlers to be on the east side of the creek. Even if soldiers knew of the danger to settlers, ferrying them across the creek to the safety of the fort could take time. It made more sense to build a bridge.
The first bridge served the area well until it was washed away in 1790. By this time, Cumberland had been founded. The new bridge was built on wooden piers and kept serviceable until 1804 when high waters damaged it.
The following year, the Maryland legislature authorized Upton Bruce, David Hoffman and William McMahon to hold a lottery to raise up to $2,000 to purchase fire apparatus for Cumberland with the excess being used to build a new bridge. This would be needed for fire equipment to cross to homes on the west side of the creek safely.
The new bridge lasted just a few years until a flood washed it away. It was replaced by a ferry.
“The ferry consisted of a rope stretched across the creek at the front of Baltimore Street, the ends being lashed to large walnut trees and flat boat attached to a ring which was made to slop along the cable,” the Cumberland Times-News reported.
Another wooden bridge was eventually built and remained in service until 1820 when a chain bridge was built with a span of 115.5 feet.
The design is credited to James Finley of Pennsylvania, the first suspension bridge designer in the country. The bridge was wide enough for a single line of vehicles to cross.
“Lines of carts and wagons, in slow procession and heavily laden with coal, stone and iron crossed it almost daily together with droves of cattle in full run. The slight hand railing of iron was hinged so as not to be bent by the undulations of the bridge. Six-horse wagons were frequently driven across in a trot,” the Cumberland News reported.
The bridge served the city well until 1838 when the chain gave way at the western abutment and two men and a boy were dumped into the creek. Luckily, they were able to find their way to the shore safely.
A new covered bridge was built to replace the chain bridge. “The heart of this span consisted of two big wooden arches which stretched from one side of the stream to the other,” according to the Cumberland News. Also, this bridge was wider than most of the previous spans with two carriage lanes and sidewalks on both sides.
An iron bridge replaced the wooden covered bridge in 1854. Allegany County government paid 80 percent of the costs to build it. This was replaced by a plate girder bridge in 1891.
Finally, a reinforced concrete bridge was built over the creek in 1916 and has been the basis for all the bridges that have followed.
